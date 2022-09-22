Triad Knights at Highland Bulldogs

On Triad: Won three in a row against Highland. All were by two touchdowns or less. ... Last week’s shutout against Civic Memorial was the first time the Knights didn’t allow an opponent to score in a fall football game since 2009. They did have two shutouts during the altered spring season of 2021. … Senior quarterback Nick Funk has completed 30 of 52 passes for 466 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s rushed for 92 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Drake Keller has rushed for 238 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver Tashon Cockarell has caught 11 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Jason Randoll has five receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Jarrett Del Rosario has 35 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. Senior defensive back Ken Rodebush has 26 tackles and two interceptions. Senior defensive end Brett Beckmann has 22 tackles and six tackles for loss.