Triad Knights at Mascoutah Indians

On Triad: Beat Highland for the third consecutive time last week. Has dominated rival Mascoutah with a 20-4 lead in the series since 1999. Had its six-game win streak snapped during the MVC’s postseason tournament in the spring. Has never lost consecutive meetings with Mascoutah this century. … Running game rules the offense as junior quarterback Nic Funk has completed 15-of-31 passes for 195 yards and has been intercepted one time. Funk has rushed for 179 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back Jackson Buck has rushed for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Five players have rushed for at least 160 yards and scored multiple touchdowns. Senior receiver Roger Wolf leads the team with five receptions for 62 yards. … Senior Kaden Marmon has made 35 tackles, two tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior Sam Wheeler has made 25 tackles, two tackles for loss and four sacks. Junior Koen Rodebush has made 21 tackles and three interceptions.