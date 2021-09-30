Triad Knights at Mascoutah Indians

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Triad 4-1 overall, 2-0 Mississippi Valley; Mascoutah 5-0, 2-0.
Rankings: Mascoutah, No. 3 Class 5A Illinois Associated Press.
Last week: Triad 31, Highland 26; Mascoutah 65, Jerseyville 36.
On Triad: Beat Highland for the third consecutive time last week. Has dominated rival Mascoutah with a 20-4 lead in the series since 1999. Had its six-game win streak snapped during the MVC’s postseason tournament in the spring. Has never lost consecutive meetings with Mascoutah this century. … Running game rules the offense as junior quarterback Nic Funk has completed 15-of-31 passes for 195 yards and has been intercepted one time. Funk has rushed for 179 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back Jackson Buck has rushed for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Five players have rushed for at least 160 yards and scored multiple touchdowns. Senior receiver Roger Wolf leads the team with five receptions for 62 yards. … Senior Kaden Marmon has made 35 tackles, two tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior Sam Wheeler has made 25 tackles, two tackles for loss and four sacks. Junior Koen Rodebush has made 21 tackles and three interceptions.
On Mascoutah: Started off 5-0 for the first time in 30 years. Erupted for four touchdowns in the third quarter to blow open last week’s win at Jerseyville. Ended a six-game losing streak to Triad during the MVC’s postseason tournament in the spring season with a 40-0 win, its first shutout of the Knights in at least two decades. … Senior quarterback Chase Hanson has passed for 1,273 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 549 yards and 12 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Devon Parks has rushed for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Allen Middleton has caught 28 passes for 499 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Junior receiver Quincy Hall has caught 21 passes for 391 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Logan Will has made 39 tackles and two sacks. Senior defensive lineman Tommy Beck has made 26 tackles and five sacks. Hall, Hanson and Middleton have all made interceptions in the defensive backfield.