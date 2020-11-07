Trick play propels MICDS to quick start in victory against Trinity

Behan calmly caught the ball and rambled untouched into the end zone.

"I just slipped right out there and (Bundy) got it to me," Behan said. "When I caught it, I figured somebody was on my tail."

Actually, there was no defender even close to a Behan.

The Titans were simply caught flat-footed.

Bundy's tight spiral and ability to get the ball out of his hands quickly caught the eye of Andrew, who has been running the Rams' offense ever since he was a freshman.

"He's got a cannon," Andrew said of Bundy. "He's an athlete and athletes make plays."

MICDS first-year coach Fred Bouchard installed the gimmick in practice earlier in the week. He brought it out at the perfect time.

"We thought there was a chance (it would work), especially with these two guys," Bouchard said. "There's a great synergy between those two."

The play served as the highlight of a dominant performance by the Rams. They jumped out to a two-touchdown lead in the opening 9 minutes and 3 seconds and never looked back.

"I think this was a statement game for us," Andrew said. "We showed we're not going to back down from anyone."