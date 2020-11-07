Trick play propels MICDS to quick start in victory against Trinity

LADUE — MICDS senior wideout Crawford Bundy was shaking in his shoes.
Normally one of the Rams' most sure-handed receivers, Bundy was called upon to throw the football Saturday afternoon.
As part of a trick play, Bundy found himself staring at a wide-open P.J. Behan some 35 yards down the field.
"I'm thinking, 'If I mess this up, I'll catch a lot of heat,' " Bundy said. "I'll hear about it for the rest of my life."
Bundy came through with flying colors by hitting Behan on a 44-yard scoring strike late in the opening quarter to help the Rams to a 31-6 win over Trinity in a Class 4 District 3 semifinal at Ron Holtman Field.
MICDS (4-0) will host St. Dominic (7-4) in the district championship contest at 1 p.m. Saturday in Ladue. The Rams beat St. Dominic 56-40 on Oct. 16.
The double-pass touchdown put the hosts in control 14-0 and seemed to deflate the Titans (1-4), who never got off the ground after the early punch.
MICDS parlayed the momentum from that play into a 24-0 second-quarter lead.
Junior quarterback Reagan Andrew started the play with a back-pass to Bundy, who was wide open in the left flat. Bundy cradled the ball as though he was going to run with it before pulling it in. He glanced downfield, saw Behan all alone and let it fly.
Behan calmly caught the ball and rambled untouched into the end zone.
"I just slipped right out there and (Bundy) got it to me," Behan said. "When I caught it, I figured somebody was on my tail."
Actually, there was no defender even close to a Behan.
The Titans were simply caught flat-footed.
Bundy's tight spiral and ability to get the ball out of his hands quickly caught the eye of Andrew, who has been running the Rams' offense ever since he was a freshman.
"He's got a cannon," Andrew said of Bundy. "He's an athlete and athletes make plays."
MICDS first-year coach Fred Bouchard installed the gimmick in practice earlier in the week. He brought it out at the perfect time.
"We thought there was a chance (it would work), especially with these two guys," Bouchard said. "There's a great synergy between those two."
The play served as the highlight of a dominant performance by the Rams. They jumped out to a two-touchdown lead in the opening 9 minutes and 3 seconds and never looked back.
"I think this was a statement game for us," Andrew said. "We showed we're not going to back down from anyone."
MICDS running backs Shawn Putman (11 caries 105 yards) and Steven Hall (12-90) chewed up yards on a regular basis allowing the hosts to control the time of possession. That kept the Titans' explosive offense off the field.
The Rams' defense set an early tone, stopping Trinity on a fourth-and-3 from its own 49-yard-line. Junior defensive end Kai Tschudy threw quarterback Christian Cotton for a 12-yard loss on the play.
Putman then broke the ice with a 31-yard scoring gallop over right tackle.
MICDS forced a three-and-out on the next possession to set the stage for the double pass.
Senior Grant Purdy blocked a punt minutes later, leading to a 24-yard field goal by Landon Gelven and a 17-0 lead.
Andrew capped a short march with a 7-yard scoring run on an option to the left to push the advantage to 24-0 with 3:28 left in the half.
"Our defense came to play today," Bouchard said. "At the end of the day, this was a win that our defense experienced."
Senior linebacker Jalen Pace, son of NFL Hall of Famer Orlando, led the way with a trio of sacks and two forced fumbles. Defensive end Will Kacmarek also came up with a host of big plays.
Trinity battled back to within 24-6 on a nifty 21-yard run by quarterback Malcolm Harvey late in the third period. Hall answered with a 9-yard scoring run on the next possession to put the game away.
"We just came out flat," Trinity coach John Randle said. "We were never in sync."
The Rams have outscored their opponents 178-66 this season and appear to be clicking on all cylinders at the perfect time.
"Our word is discipline," Bundy said. "Get out there, do your job and finish it off."
