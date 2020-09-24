 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trinity not allowed to join football parade outside St. Louis County
0 comments

Trinity not allowed to join football parade outside St. Louis County

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

The parade to play football beyond the St. Louis County line has only grown since last Friday when the Rockwood School District announced it would be the first to authorize its four high schools to do so.

Since Tuesday night, CBC, De Smet, Lindbergh and the Parkway School District have all cleared the way for their football teams to schedule and play games in Jefferson County, Franklin County and St. Charles County to skirt the current restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. Football is the only high school fall sport that will not begin competition in St. Louis County after County Executive Sam Page announced a rollback of youth sports restrictions at a press conference Wednesday.

Rockwood has secured fields at Union High, Washington High and Seckman High through Oct. 23 to accommodate football games. Lindbergh will play at Northwest–Cedar Hill on Oct. 2 and will face Summit at Northwest on Oct. 16. CBC is going to play Eureka outside of St Louis County. De Smet is actively searching for opponents and places to play.

One school that desperately wants to join the parade is Trinity.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis will not allow that to happen.

“We have to adhere to the guidelines put in place by the county for the pandemic,” Archdiocese spokesman Peter Frangie said.

Trinity is unique in that it is the only Archdiocesan school in St. Louis County. The Archdiocese directly oversees Bishop DuBourg, Borgia, Cardinal Ritter, Duchesne, St. Dominic, St. Mary’s, St. Pius X and Trinity. DuBourg, Ritter and St. Mary’s are in St. Louis City and all three opted to play football in the spring. Borgia is in Franklin County, Duchesne and St. Dominic are in St. Charles County and St. Pius is in Jefferson County. All of those schools have been competing in fall sports since August due to less restrictive guidelines from their county health departments.

Natalie Redmond is the mother of Trinity junior Christopher Caston, and as she watched St. Louis County schools start to plan ways to get their football teams on the field she’s ready for the Titans to join them. And she hasn’t been shy in expressing herself. She’s sent emails and a letter on behalf of her fellow parents to Dr. Todd Swede, the Superintendent of Secondary Education for the Archdiocese.

“We’re not getting any answers,” Redmond said. “We want to give these seniors the opportunity to get going.”

The Archdiocese issued a statement Thursday in response to Trinity’s situation.

“All Archdiocese of St. Louis schools are adhering to the health guidelines set forth by the county in which the school resides,” read the statement. “In the case of high school sports, different counties have placed differing levels of restrictions due to the respective counties’ concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Those restrictions are regarding active play of the sport, regardless of location of the competition.”

Trinity was scheduled to play Oct. 2 at Borgia. To the parents, it appeared to be the perfect opportunity to join the parade with an already scheduled game against a fellow Archdiocesan Athletic Association member.

“They told us we won’t be able to play them,” Redmond said.

On Thursday, Borgia dropped Trinity from its schedule to pick up Parkway West, which was one of several St. Louis County teams that had been inquiring about playing Borgia.

That’s another sticking point for the Trinity parent group. Not only are the other Archdiocesan schools playing, they’re allowed to play teams from St. Louis County that are doing exactly what Trinity has been told it cannot.

Frangie said the Archdiocesan schools outside of St. Louis County are within their local guidelines to play. If those games come against teams from St. Louis County, it is not the Archdiocese’s place to step in and block that competition.

“We’re not responsible for the public schools and private schools that are not Archdiocesan schools,” Frangie said. “We can’t police schools that are not ours in St. Louis County that won’t abide by their guidelines.”

Trinity’s administration put the choice to play in the fall or move to the spring like DuBourg, Ritter and St. Mary’s in the hands of the coaches. They chose to ride out the fall and see what happens. A major part of that decision was to give the senior players the opportunity to show what they can do on the field and entice potential college suitors. Since 2016, Trinity has won three of the school’s four district championships. In 2018 it won the Class 3 state championship, its first, after it finished as the 2016 Class 2 runner-up. Last season it was a Class 3 semifinalist. In that time the Titans have sent numerous players to the college level with the assistance of athletic scholarships. This year’s team features several seniors who have made verbal commitments to college programs, including Tyler Hibbler (Missouri), Demetrius Cannon (Louisville) and Tam Williams (Murray State). Myles Norwood has received 18 scholarship offers.

There are another six seniors on the roster who would like to have the chance to catch someone’s eyes, too.

“Trinity is one of the lowest income high schools in terms of Catholic education,” Redmond said. “The scholarships are huge deals to our boys.”

The weeks are running out for Trinity to have any hope of actually getting on the field. Trinity athletics director Bruce Smith has scheduled home games with Lutheran North on Oct. 9 and Chaminade on Oct. 16. He’d like to pick up another game for Oct. 23 with the hope that the St. Louis County Health Department loosens its restrictions further and football can begin playing. The first round of district tournament play is scheduled to begin Oct. 30.

“Hopefully we’ll get to play a game before districts,” Smith said.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports