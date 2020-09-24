Trinity not allowed to join football parade outside St. Louis County

The parade to play football beyond the St. Louis County line has only grown since last Friday when the Rockwood School District announced it would be the first to authorize its four high schools to do so.
Since Tuesday night, CBC, De Smet, Lindbergh and the Parkway School District have all cleared the way for their football teams to schedule and play games in Jefferson County, Franklin County and St. Charles County to skirt the current restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. Football is the only high school fall sport that will not begin competition in St. Louis County after County Executive Sam Page announced a rollback of youth sports restrictions at a press conference Wednesday.
Rockwood has secured fields at Union High, Washington High and Seckman High through Oct. 23 to accommodate football games. Lindbergh will play at Northwest–Cedar Hill on Oct. 2 and will face Summit at Northwest on Oct. 16. CBC is going to play Eureka outside of St Louis County. De Smet is actively searching for opponents and places to play.
One school that desperately wants to join the parade is Trinity.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis will not allow that to happen.
“We have to adhere to the guidelines put in place by the county for the pandemic,” Archdiocese spokesman Peter Frangie said.
Trinity is unique in that it is the only Archdiocesan school in St. Louis County. The Archdiocese directly oversees Bishop DuBourg, Borgia, Cardinal Ritter, Duchesne, St. Dominic, St. Mary’s, St. Pius X and Trinity. DuBourg, Ritter and St. Mary’s are in St. Louis City and all three opted to play football in the spring. Borgia is in Franklin County, Duchesne and St. Dominic are in St. Charles County and St. Pius is in Jefferson County. All of those schools have been competing in fall sports since August due to less restrictive guidelines from their county health departments.
Natalie Redmond is the mother of Trinity junior Christopher Caston, and as she watched St. Louis County schools start to plan ways to get their football teams on the field she’s ready for the Titans to join them. And she hasn’t been shy in expressing herself. She’s sent emails and a letter on behalf of her fellow parents to Dr. Todd Swede, the Superintendent of Secondary Education for the Archdiocese.
“We’re not getting any answers,” Redmond said. “We want to give these seniors the opportunity to get going.”
The Archdiocese issued a statement Thursday in response to Trinity’s situation.
“All Archdiocese of St. Louis schools are adhering to the health guidelines set forth by the county in which the school resides,” read the statement. “In the case of high school sports, different counties have placed differing levels of restrictions due to the respective counties’ concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Those restrictions are regarding active play of the sport, regardless of location of the competition.”
Trinity was scheduled to play Oct. 2 at Borgia. To the parents, it appeared to be the perfect opportunity to join the parade with an already scheduled game against a fellow Archdiocesan Athletic Association member.
“They told us we won’t be able to play them,” Redmond said.
On Thursday, Borgia dropped Trinity from its schedule to pick up Parkway West, which was one of several St. Louis County teams that had been inquiring about playing Borgia.
That’s another sticking point for the Trinity parent group. Not only are the other Archdiocesan schools playing, they’re allowed to play teams from St. Louis County that are doing exactly what Trinity has been told it cannot.
Frangie said the Archdiocesan schools outside of St. Louis County are within their local guidelines to play. If those games come against teams from St. Louis County, it is not the Archdiocese’s place to step in and block that competition.
“We’re not responsible for the public schools and private schools that are not Archdiocesan schools,” Frangie said. “We can’t police schools that are not ours in St. Louis County that won’t abide by their guidelines.”
Trinity’s administration put the choice to play in the fall or move to the spring like DuBourg, Ritter and St. Mary’s in the hands of the coaches. They chose to ride out the fall and see what happens. A major part of that decision was to give the senior players the opportunity to show what they can do on the field and entice potential college suitors. Since 2016, Trinity has won three of the school’s four district championships. In 2018 it won the Class 3 state championship, its first, after it finished as the 2016 Class 2 runner-up. Last season it was a Class 3 semifinalist. In that time the Titans have sent numerous players to the college level with the assistance of athletic scholarships. This year’s team features several seniors who have made verbal commitments to college programs, including Tyler Hibbler (Missouri), Demetrius Cannon (Louisville) and Tam Williams (Murray State). Myles Norwood has received 18 scholarship offers.
There are another six seniors on the roster who would like to have the chance to catch someone’s eyes, too.
“Trinity is one of the lowest income high schools in terms of Catholic education,” Redmond said. “The scholarships are huge deals to our boys.”
The weeks are running out for Trinity to have any hope of actually getting on the field. Trinity athletics director Bruce Smith has scheduled home games with Lutheran North on Oct. 9 and Chaminade on Oct. 16. He’d like to pick up another game for Oct. 23 with the hope that the St. Louis County Health Department loosens its restrictions further and football can begin playing. The first round of district tournament play is scheduled to begin Oct. 30.
“Hopefully we’ll get to play a game before districts,” Smith said.
Fox Warriors at St. Dominic Crusaders
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Fox 4-0; St. Dominic 3-1.
Last week: Fox 26, Northwest 0; Farmington 29, St. Dominic 28.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Fox: Off to just its second 4-0 start this century. ... Faces St. Dominic for the first time in school history after both teams had openings due to COVID-19 restrictions for St. Louis County opponents. ... Posted first shutout win this season last week. … Senior quarterback Brock Inman has completed 10 of 23 passes for 197 yards and been intercepted once. Inman has rushed for 272 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Chase Maxey has rushed for 274 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Jake Waters had a huge game last week as he rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown. On the season he’s rushed for 433 yards and two scores. No Warrior has caught more than two passes and accumulated more than 50 total receiving yards. … Senior linebacker Luke Pisoni has made 38 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack. Senior linebacker Sylas Stranger has made 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and recovered two fumbles. At defensive back Inman has made two interceptions.
On St. Dominic: Took a tough loss last week as Farmington scored a two-point conversion in the final 14 seconds to take a one-point lead. Farmington’s preferred offense is a lethal option rushing attack similar to what Fox runs. … Senior quarterback Gabe Serri has completed 55 of 85 passes for 859 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Jackson Overton has rushed for 565 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior tight end Ryan Schwendeman has caught 21 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Tate Cross has caught nine passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Three other players have caught one touchdown pass. … Senior linebacker Knoll Hirtz has made 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks. At defensive back Cross has made 32 tackles and an interception. Senior linebacker Collin Fox has made 24 tackles. Senior linebacker Luke Thomas has made 19 tackles and two interceptions.
Troy Buchanan Trojans at Francis Howell Vikings
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Troy 3-1 overall, 1-0 GAC South; Francis Howell 2-1, 1-0.
Last week: Troy 29, Francis Howell Central 6; Francis Howell 42, Fort Zumwalt West 7
Stream: HowellVikingsTV.com.
On Troy: Lost at least its last 21 against Howell dating back to 2002. Last season’s 42-24 loss was the closest margin since 2008, when Howell escaped 35-34. … Sophomore quarterbacks Charos Sutton and Kayden Ulhmeyer are splitting time. The two have combined to complete 11 of 25 passes for 195 yards and been intercepted three times. Senior running back Zach Collins has rushed for 509 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Austin Wenzel has rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore running back KeShawn Jones has rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Nick Bova has caught three passes for 108 yards, 99 of which came against Fort Zumwalt South. Bova has rushed for 195 yards and a score. … Senior linebacker Brett Smith has made 40 tackles and two tackles for loss. At linebacker Bova has made 29 tackles. Junior defensive end Jahkai Lang has made 22 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks.
On Francis Howell: First home game of the season after it was unable to fill Week 3 because of COVID-19 restrictions by potential opponents in Illinois and St. Louis County. Won its last 21 against Troy dating back to 2002. Last season’s 42-24 win as the closest margin of victory since 2008. … Senior quarterback Alex Pipes has completed 24 of 43 passes for 413 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 146 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Dane Mohrmann has rushed for 295 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Taj Gurley has caught seven passes for 105 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Quincy Morris has caught three passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Jackson Hetzel has caught nine passes for 126 yards. … Senior linebacker Will Doherty has made 46 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Sophomore linebacker Wyatt Robbins has made 33 tackles. Senior linebacker Jack Meyer has made 29 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks. Freshman defensive back Kendall Gurley has made three interceptions.
O'Fallon Christian Eagles at Borgia Knights
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: O’Fallon Christian 0-4; Borgia 2-2.
Last week: Duchesne 32, O’Fallon Christian 31 (3 OT); Helias 49, Borgia 28.
On O’Fallon Christian: Went for the two-point conversion at the end of the third overtime against Duchesne and didn’t get it. The score was 13-13 when regulation ended. ... Faces Borgia for the first time since 2017 after both teams were open due to COVID-19 cancellations related to St. Louis County teams not being cleared to play. ... The 31 points scored against Duchesne last week were a season-high. …Senior quarterback Kaden McMullen has completed 50 of 86 passes for 476 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Roddy Alexander has rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He’s racked up 194 yards rushing the last two games combined. Senior receiver Kalin Black had a breakout game against Duchesne as he caught eight passes for 102 yards and his first two touchdowns this season. Alexander has caught 11 passes for 106 yards and a score. … Senior safety AJ Taylor has made 43 tackles and four tackles for loss. Senior safety Colby Bolden has made 28 tackles and two interceptions. As a team the Eagles have two total sacks.
On Borgia: Faces O’Fallon Christian for just the third time ever and first time since 2017. Won both previous meetings. ... Lost back-to-back games against bigger opponents Fox (Class 6) and Helias (Class 4). … Senior quarterback Sam Heggemann has completed 41 of 71 passes for 433 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Alonzo MacDonald has rushed for 368 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Sam Schmidt has caught seven passes for 229 yards and two scores. Senior receiver Andrew Patton has caught 10 passes for 160 yards and two scores. Junior receiver Spencer Breckenkamp has caught six passes for 79 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Brady Kleekamp has made 38 tackles and a sack. Senior defensive back Ryan Kell has made 38 tackles. At linebacker Schmidt has made 28 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.
Washington Blue Jays at Fort Zumwalt South Bulldogs
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Washington 3-1 overall, 0-1 GAC Central; Fort Zumwalt South 2-2, 1-0.
Last week: Fort Zumwalt North 42, Washington 7; Fort Zumwalt South 28, Liberty 25
Stream: KPLW.com
On Washington: Hung tough with Fort Zumwalt North last week before a fourth-and-goal fumble in the third quarter helped turn the momentum of the game. ... Ended a four-game losing streak to Fort Zumwalt South last season. … Junior quarterback Cam Millheiser has completed 11 of 21 passes for 230 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior running back Cole Nahlik has rushed for 359 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Louis Paule has rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Dylan Pape has rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns. Senior tight end and Missouri recruit Ryan Hoerstkamp has caught three passes for 70 yards. Senior receiver Conner Maher has caught three passes for 80 yards and a score. … Junior linebacker Clyde Hendrix, junior defensive lineman Gavin Holtmeyer, senior defensive back Luke Kroeter and senior linebacker Jake Straatmann have combined for 48 tackles. Kroeter has three interceptions.
On Fort Zumwalt South: Lost last year’s matchup with Washington 59-13 to snap four-game winning streak against the Blue Jays. Has won six of the last eight meetings with Washington, including three in a row at home. … Junior quarterback Jay Higgins has completed 44 of 75 passes for 643 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Keijuan Howard has rushed for 260 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Zach Bensing has caught 14 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Elijah Edmonds has 21 receptions for 223 yards and one touchdown. … Senior linebacker Luke Picht has made 66 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions. Senior linebacker Jack Bishop has made 44 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Jordan Griggs has made 27 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Hillsboro Hawks at Festus Tigers
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Hillsboro 2-2 overall, 1-0 Mississippi Area Red; Festus 4-0, 2-0.
Last week: Hillsboro 36, North County 14; Festus 36, De Soto 13.
On Hillsboro: Won seven in a row and nine of last 11 against rival Festus. ... Bounced back from an 0-2 start this season to post successive home wins against Cape Central and North County. … Sophomore quarterback Griffin Ray has completed 14 of 26 passes for 233 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Sophomore running back Austin Romaine has rushed for 348 yards and four touchdowns the last two weeks. On the season he’s racked up 477 yards rushing and five scores. Sophomore running back Jaxin Patterson has rushed for 501 yards and five touchdowns. In the Hawks last two games he’s rushed for 346 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Tyler Watson has rushed for touchdowns each of the last two weeks and leads the team with five receptions for 88 yards and two scores. … At linebacker Romaine has made 37 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior Zach McNees has made 16 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks.
On Festus: Lost its last seven to Hillsboro. Last win came in 2014. Has not won consecutive games against the Hawks since it had its seven-game win streak snapped in 2012. … Junior quarterback Cole Rickerman has completed 28 of 47 passes for 570 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Senior running back Austin Anderson has rushed for 619 yards and six touchdowns. Anderson has caught four passes for 98 yards and three scores. Junior running back Dalten Yates has rushed for three touchdowns. Senior receiver Daylen Wagoner has caught three passes for 42 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Collin Doyel has caught eight passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Kaian Roberts-Day has caught five passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. … Freshman linebacker Eli Ortmann has made 24 tackles and five tackles for loss. Senior defensive tackle Desmond Davis has made 16 tackles and six tackles for loss. Senior Luke Shaver has made 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception. The defense hasn’t allowed any opponent to score more than 13 points this season.
