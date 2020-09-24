Trinity not allowed to join football parade outside St. Louis County

Trinity was scheduled to play Oct. 2 at Borgia. To the parents, it appeared to be the perfect opportunity to join the parade with an already scheduled game against a fellow Archdiocesan Athletic Association member.

“They told us we won’t be able to play them,” Redmond said.

On Thursday, Borgia dropped Trinity from its schedule to pick up Parkway West, which was one of several St. Louis County teams that had been inquiring about playing Borgia.

That’s another sticking point for the Trinity parent group. Not only are the other Archdiocesan schools playing, they’re allowed to play teams from St. Louis County that are doing exactly what Trinity has been told it cannot.

Frangie said the Archdiocesan schools outside of St. Louis County are within their local guidelines to play. If those games come against teams from St. Louis County, it is not the Archdiocese’s place to step in and block that competition.

“We’re not responsible for the public schools and private schools that are not Archdiocesan schools,” Frangie said. “We can’t police schools that are not ours in St. Louis County that won’t abide by their guidelines.”