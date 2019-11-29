When: 1 p.m. Saturday
What: Class 3 semifinal
Records: Trinity 9-3; Cassville 11-2
Rankings: Trinity No. 3 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 3 Missouri Media; Cassville No. 10 Class 3 Missouri Media
Last week: Trinity 26, Lutheran St. Charles 0; Cassville 35, Blair Oaks 28
Up next: Winner of Kennett-Odessa in championship.
Broadcasts: CityLinkTV.com/channel/cassville-wildcats/ will broadcast video of the game.
On Trinity: Defending Class 3 champion makes third semifinal appearance in four seasons. Won both prior semifinal games. Lost first two games this season to Lutheran North and East St. Louis. Made semifinal despite Ohio State recruit Teriyon “Mookie” Cooper transferring to Pattonville prior to season and dismissal of Terrence Curry as coach in late September. Senior running back and Illinois recruit Reggie Love has not played since Week 2 loss at East St. Louis. Senior receiver James Frenchie has been in and out of the lineup due to injury in the playoffs. ...Freshman quarterback Chris Cotton has completed 98 of 159 passes for 1,346 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Junior running back Thomas Mimes has rushed for 618 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior running back Lake Wilson has rushed for 434 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Tam Williams has caught 17 passes for 367 yards and four touchdowns. ...Senior safety Jalene Riggins has 89 tackles. Junior defensive lineman Jonathan Joshua has 66 tackles and four sacks. Senior defensive tackle Dionte White has 63 tackles and eight sacks. Senior defensive end Darion Smith has 48 tackles and 12 sacks.
On Cassville: Makes fourth semifinal appearance and first since 2010. Won back-to-back Class 3 titles in 2008-09. Defeated Blair Oaks, last year's Class 2 champion, in semifinal as it scored 27 unanswered points after giving up a touchdown in the first minute of the game. Running back Bowen Preddy rushed for 219 yards and Zach Coenen rushed for 120 yards against a Blair Oaks defense that had allowed one opposing running back to rush for more than 100 yards all season. Dominated time of possession by holding the ball 18 minutes in the first half. Preddy returned a kickoff for a touchdown to start the second half. Blair Oaks' 28 points scored matched the season-high allowed by Cassville.