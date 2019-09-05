When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Records: Trinity 0-1; East St. Louis 1-0
Rankings: Trinity No. 3 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 3 Missouri Media; East St. Louis No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 5A Illinois Associated Press
Last week: Lutheran North 25, Trinity 6; East St. Louis 31, Batavia 17
On Trinity: Scored fewest points in a game since 2014. Struggled to find a consistent offensive attack outside of senior running back Reggie Love. Love rushed 18 times for 85 yards and was one tackle away from breaking free. Tried out three quarterbacks in junior Xavier Cunningham, freshman Chris Cotton and senior James Frenchie. Cunningham had the most success as he completed 4 of 20 passes for 85 yards and a 69-yard touchdown pass to Tam Williams. He was intercepted three times. Frenchie, who has verbally committed to Illinois, took several direct snaps in a Wildcat formation but was unable to break through Lutheran North's stout defense. ...Defense muzzled Lutheran North's rushing attack much of the night but gave up two big hitters that led to touchdowns. Jonathan Joshua made a team-high 10 tackles. Four players recovered a fumble.
On East St. Louis: Defeated Trinity 32-26 in triple overtime last season in only previous meeting. Opened up a 25-3 lead moments into the second quarter at Batavia, a Class 7A semifinalist last season. Senior running back DaMonta Witherspoon powered his way to 226 yards and scored once. Junior quarterback Tyler Macon completed 15 of 25 passes for 277 yards, three touchdowns and was intercepted twice. He connected with five receivers, including Keontez Lewis and Dominic Lovett, who each caught five passes for 89 and 90 yards, respectively. ...Defense held Batavia to 10 points in the first half and none in the third quarter. Darius Walker and Dylan Appleton each had 13 tackles. Jemarionte Burgess had 12 tackles. Senior Kendrick Scarborough had the only sack.