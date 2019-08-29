When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Last season: Trinity 13-2, won the Class 3 state championship; Lutheran North 10-4, lost in the Class 2 semifinals to eventual champion Blair Oaks.
Rankings: Trinity No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media; Lutheran North No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 2 Missouri Media.
On Trinity: Talent remains despite graduation losses as the Titans return four starting offensive linemen, including Missouri recruit Jalen St. John. Senior running back Reggie Love has committed to Illinois, so has senior receiver James Frenchie. Biggest question is who takes the reins at quarterback, as junior Xavier Cunningham and freshman Christian Cotton were competing for the job in the offseason. ...Defensive line returns intact. In the secondary, senior TJ Rush, a Miami (Ohio) recruit, and junior Tyler Hibbler are both experienced and highly rated.
On Lutheran North: Returned four of its five offensive linemen, quarterback, top receiver and a stable of running backs including sophomore Ali Wells, who rushed for 675 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior Chris Childs rushed for nine touchdowns. ...Defense will lean on linebacker/defensive end Itayvion Brown, who made 91 tackles and eight sacks last season. He has verbally committed to Minnesota. Senior safety Cam Griffin is back after making 57 tackles and two interceptions. He's pledged to Western Michigan. Crusaders will be without senior linebacker Antonio Doyle, who won't be eligible after his transfer from Hazelwood West until Sept. 27. Standout junior defensive end Travion Ford was ruled ineligible by the Missouri State High School Activities Association for the season. He has an appeal hearing scheduled for mid-September.