Trinity Titans at St. Mary’s Dragons

On Trinity: Started 0-2 for the third consecutive season. Won the 2018 Class 3 state championship and advanced to the 2019 Class 3 semifinals previous two seasons. … First meeting with St. Mary’s since 2011. … Offense scored 14 total points against Lutheran North and Chaminade combined. … Did not report updated statistics after its second game against Chaminade. … Sophomore quarterback Christian Cotton completed 11 of 18 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown against Lutheran North. Rushed for a 7-yard touchdown against Chaminade. …Managed 191 yards of total offense against Chaminade. … Had two field goal attempts blocked by Chaminade.

On St. Mary’s: First game against Trinity since 2011. … Leads the all-time series 7-2. … Junior quarterback Caron Spann has completed 22 of his 44 passes for 369 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. … Junior receiver Kevin Coleman has 14 receptions for 321 yards and four touchdowns. He’s rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown. His 382 combined rushing and receiving yards are more than double any other Dragon. Played some Wildcat quarterback against Lutheran North. … Junior running back DeShawn Fuller has rushed 19 times for 136 yards. …Sophomore linebacker Jamal Roberts has made 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. … Sophomore linebacker Kaliel Boyd has made 13 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. …Junior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has made 10 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks.