TROY, Mo. — Special teams were exactly that Friday night for the O’Fallon football team.

The Panthers scored three touchdowns on kick returns — all in the first 19 minutes and 6 seconds of the game — and went on to a 47-28 win over Troy Buchanan in a nonconference game at the John R. Lawrence Sports Complex.

“Early in the season, we’ve said we want to be one of the best special teams (units), and we’ve got some special players,” O’Fallon coach Byron Gettis Sr. said. “Guys have bought in, and we get after it.”

Junior Omar Mims had a pair of kickoff returns for O’Fallon (2-0), while senior Xavier Martin ran back a punt for a score.

“That was really cool,” Mims said. “Special teams is an important thing and we practice it a lot. We just go at it every day. People might not think it means that much, it really does. It can change a game.”

Allowing a trio of special teams scores was not what the doctor ordered for Troy (1-1).

“We had some big-time mistakes and really a lot of it was just one guy getting there and missing it and then it just kind of went downhill from there,” Trojans coach Brett Wiggers said. “We’ll work our butts off to get it cleaned up.”

Mims runs wild

Mims’ first kickoff return TD came on an 87-yard play with 4:12 left in the first quarter to give O’Fallon a 19-7 lead and squash the momentum Troy got from its first TD of the game.

His second one was even bigger — both in terms of yardage and importance.

The Trojans had scored on two consecutive possessions to take their first lead of the night at 21-19 inside the first minute of the second quarter.

After the second score, Mims fielded the ball at his own 5-yard line and went 95 yards to paydirt to allow the Panthers to retake a lead they would not relinquish a second time.

“It was real big,” Mims said. “It uplifted everybody. It made everybody feel encouraged and we knew we could do it.”

Troy offense takes off

After misfiring on their first series of the night, the Trojans scored on three successive possessions over a span that covered the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second.

Carter Dowell ran the first score in, and quarterback Hunter Keene scored on runs of 40 and 2 yards, respectively, to give him five rushing TDs in the season’s first two games.

Keene’s scores gave Troy some brief momentum and their first lead of the night, but both were short-lived when Mims took his second kickoff return to the house moments later.

“Our kids were resilient and gritty,” Wiggers said. “That’s a really, really good football team we just saw. We knew it was gonna be a tough task and I was proud of our kids for battling back after a little bit of adversity to start the game.”

Missed opportunity

After Martin’s 60-yard punt return just past the halfway point of the second quarter gave O’Fallon a two-score lead again at 33-21, Troy had a golden chance to get one back before halftime, to go along with receiving the second-half kickoff.

A strong defensive stand and short punt and good return set the Trojans up at the Panther 19 with 1:32 left in the first half. A 10-yard pass gave Troy a first-and-goal at the 9, but a series of penalties and negative plays moved the Trojans back and they had to settle for a 40-yard field goal attempt that was short.

“We’ve just got some stuff we need to clean up,” Wiggers said. “We’ve shot ourselves in the foot a few times. We’re excited to get back to work and try and get those things fixed.”

Panther defense stiffens up

After giving up 21 points in just 5:11 of game time, the O’Fallon defense would not allow another point until Troy scored with just 1:32 left in the game and the Panthers well in command.

“That offense is tough, and you’ve got to be very disciplined,” Gettis said. “We were out of gaps sometimes and we missed a couple tackles early in the game. My guys just dug in, and they buckled down.”

Up next

O’Fallon’s trip across the Mississippi and Missouri rivers this week will not seem so long next week when the Panthers will travel a couple hours north to meet Lincoln-Way Central in the middle for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday at Illinois State.

“We want to challenge our guys with the out-of-conference schedule because we know what’s ahead of us in the Southwestern Conference,” Gettis said. “I love the preparation. This team loves the preparation.”

Troy will take to the road for the first time this season in Week 3 when the Trojans drive north up Highway 61 to face Hannibal in a 7 p.m. contest next Friday.

“They’ve probably got the best high school player in the country in the running back (Aneyas) Williams,” Wiggers said of the Notre Dame commit. “He’s a really, really good football player, so we’re gonna work, work, work and try to come up with a good plan to try to contain him.”

O'Fallon 47, Troy Buchanan 28