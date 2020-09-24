Troy Buchanan Trojans at Francis Howell Vikings

On Troy: Lost at least its last 21 against Howell dating back to 2002. Last season’s 42-24 loss was the closest margin since 2008, when Howell escaped 35-34. … Sophomore quarterbacks Charos Sutton and Kayden Ulhmeyer are splitting time. The two have combined to complete 11 of 25 passes for 195 yards and been intercepted three times. Senior running back Zach Collins has rushed for 509 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Austin Wenzel has rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore running back KeShawn Jones has rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Nick Bova has caught three passes for 108 yards, 99 of which came against Fort Zumwalt South. Bova has rushed for 195 yards and a score. … Senior linebacker Brett Smith has made 40 tackles and two tackles for loss. At linebacker Bova has made 29 tackles. Junior defensive end Jahkai Lang has made 22 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks.

On Francis Howell: First home game of the season after it was unable to fill Week 3 because of COVID-19 restrictions by potential opponents in Illinois and St. Louis County. Won its last 21 against Troy dating back to 2002. Last season’s 42-24 win as the closest margin of victory since 2008. … Senior quarterback Alex Pipes has completed 24 of 43 passes for 413 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 146 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Dane Mohrmann has rushed for 295 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Taj Gurley has caught seven passes for 105 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Quincy Morris has caught three passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Jackson Hetzel has caught nine passes for 126 yards. … Senior linebacker Will Doherty has made 46 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Sophomore linebacker Wyatt Robbins has made 33 tackles. Senior linebacker Jack Meyer has made 29 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks. Freshman defensive back Kendall Gurley has made three interceptions.