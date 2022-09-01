Troy Buchanan Trojans at O’Fallon Panthers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Troy 1-0; O’Fallon 1-0.

Rankings: Troy, No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 6 Missouri Media; O’Fallon, No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 8A Illinois Associated Press.

Last week: Troy 34, Holt 20; O’Fallon 23, Normal Community 17.

On Troy: Faces O’Fallon for the first time. … Earned a revenge win over the one local team it wasn’t able to beat on its schedule last season. Opened up a 34-13 lead in the third quarter and never looked back. … Senior quarterback Charos Sutton hit on 11 of 18 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 139 yards. Senior running back Brett Smith rushed 16 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Ethan Lollar caught two passes for 68 yards and a score. … At linebacker Smith made a team-best 15 tackles. Senior safety Kaden Uhlmeyer made 10 tackles. The Trojans recovered two fumbles.