Troy Buchanan Trojans at Timberland Wolves

On Troy: Snapped a six-game losing streak to Timberland last season with 35-second half points to win 49-35. ... Hasn’t won at Timberland since 2012. … Senior quarterback Charos Sutton has completed 43 of 80 passes for 673 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 560 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Brett Smith has rushed for 277 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Ethan Lollar has nine receptions for 187 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Nick Bova has 64 tackles. At linebacker Smith has 61 tackles and five tackles for loss. Senior defensive end and Missouri recruit Jahkai Lang has 32 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.

On Timberland: Unbeaten through first five games for the first time since 2008, when it went 10-1 as star running back Montee Ball rushed for 41 touchdowns and more than 2,000 yards. ... Beat St. Louis U. High in Week 2 and Fort Zumwalt West in a Week 4 by a combined six points. … Hasn’t lost back-to-back meetings with Troy since 2011 and 2012. … Senior quarterback AJ Raines has completed 101 of 137 passes for 1,488 yards, 17 touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Rushed for 502 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Sam Mortimore has rushed for 208 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Jaden Morrison has rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Travis Reeves has caught 18 passes for 193 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior August Tank Billings has caught 22 passes for 463 yards and five touchdowns. … At linebacker Mortimore has 32 tackles and three tackles for loss. Sophomore Jayden Weinhardt has 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. Reeves has 13 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.