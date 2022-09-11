Troy hangs on against Hannibal, Williams on stormy night

TROY, Mo. — LeBron Mathews heard Brett Smith calling his name Saturday night.

A senior wide receiver for the Troy Buchanan football team, Mathews was blocking down field for Smith as the Trojans were attempting to pick up one last first down to seal a win over Hannibal.

When Smith hollered for Mathews he wasn’t looking for a block.

The ball was loose.

Hannibal stripped Smith only to watch Mathews dive on it for the game-clinching first down in the final minute as Troy held on to beat Hannibal 42-40 in a long, wild night at the John R. Lawrence Complex on the campus of Troy Buchanan High.

“I turned around and the ball is sitting at my feet,” Mathews said. “I tried to scoop and score it but I realized it was safer to fall on it. I had to think about my team more than myself.”

The No. 8 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Troy (2-1) made just enough plays to hold off Hannibal (1-2) and its junior standout Aneyas Williams.

Rated by Rivals as the top all-around running back in the nation in the 2024 class, Williams gave the full house a taste of what he could do in the first half as he rushed for 48 yards on seven carries and dump-trucked would-be tacklers at every turn. He showcased his strength on a remarkable play where Hannibal sophomore quarterback Waylon Anders threw the ball his way only for the Troy defender to haul in the interception. Williams reached in and ripped the ball right back for what turned out to be a 51-yard pickup for the Pirates.

After halftime and the near 90-minute lightning delay Williams really cut loose as he scored three times including an 80-yard dash up the middle and through the heart of the Trojans’ defense to trim Troy’s lead to 35-21 with 8 minutes and 42 seconds to play in the third quarter.

For the night Williams rushed for 258 yards on 26 carries and scored four touchdowns.

“Best player I ever played against, definitely. He breaks everything. You’re going to need more than one,” Troy senior defensive end and Missouri recruit Jahkai Lang said. “The game plan was literally to make anybody but Aneyas beat us and even then it was rough. It happens. He’s going to get his.”

The Pirates proved to be a resilient bunch. After falling behind 7-0 after Troy’s opening drive, Hannibal’s first drive died inside Troy’s 10-yard-line when the Trojans recovered a fumble.

Troy senior quarterback Charos Sutton hit Mathews for a 58-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive for a 14-0 lead with 3:42 to play in the first.

Hannibal answered back with its own 80-yard drive that senior running back Markahl Humphrey capped with a 9-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 with 9 seconds to play in the first. On that drive Anders made the first of what would be several impressive plays as he wasn’t able to catch the shotgun snap cleanly but still found a way to corral the ball, keep his composure and fire it down field for positive yards. Even under duress the sophomore signal caller, in his first season as the starter, never appeared to let the moment get to him.

“Waylon is something else,” Hannibal coach Jeff Gschwender said. “He’s got more poise than any quarterback I’ve seen his age. The kid can play. He’s as sharp as you see them.”

For the night Anders hit on 13-of-17 passes for 185 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted twice. Humphrey proved a tough runner as he cranked out 79 yards on 19 carries and took his share of massive hits.

Troy took a 28-14 lead at halftime as it scored twice in the final two minutes. The first was a 72-yard punt return by senior Nick Bova that made it 21-14. The second was a 1-yard scoring run by Smith with 33 seconds to play before the break.

As the teams headed to the locker room for halftime there was significant lightning in the area. At 9:54 p.m. Troy kicked off to start the third quarter after a nearly 90 minute delay. It’s not an ideal situation for either team but both appeared to handle it well.

“It was mostly trying to stay focused, not let immaturity take over during those times,” Lang said. “We have some young guys who have never played varsity.”

The Trojans defense forced a three-and-out on Hannibal’s first possession of the second half. After a nice punt return by Bova, Troy was set up at Hannibal’s 33.

On fourth-and-four at the 25, Sutton rolled to his left and down the sideline for the touchdown to make it 35-14 with 8:55 in the third. On the night Sutton rushed for 116 yards and hit on 9-of-18 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

“A three-and-out to start the half and we scored on our opening possession to give us some breathing room,” Troy coach Ryan Nesbitt said. “We got off to a good start and (the delay) didn’t affect us too much.”

Hannibal answered right back as Williams ripped off his long touchdown run to make it 35-21. The Pirates’ defense muzzled Troy on its next two possessions. Anders hooked up with Humphrey for a 52-yard touchdown pass that made it 35-28 10 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Sutton made some more magic happen for Troy as he connected with junior receiver Ethan Lollar for a 25-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-four that pushed the lead to 42-28 with 9:36.

Four plays into the ensuing drive Williams ripped off a 58-yard touchdown run to make it 42-34 with 8:41 to play. But when Troy was penalized for jumping offsides on the extra point kick, the Pirates opted to go for the two-point conversion. Williams got the ball but was stuffed well behind the line to keep it an eight-point game.

Hannibal got the break it needed when it recovered the ensuing onside kick. Four plays later Williams rumbled 15 yards to the end zone to make it 42-40 with 7:03 to play.

Troy junior defensive back Cam Casso came up with an interception on the two-point conversion to keep the Trojans in front. Mathews then sealed the win with his fumble recovery on the Trojans final possession.

A week after turnovers did it in at O’Fallon, Troy once again put itself in a tough spot as Sutton was stripped three plays into Troy’s next drive. Hannibal’s come-back bid ended when freshman Xzavion Amman sacked Anders on fourth-and-3 at Troy’s 23. But it was too close for comfort for the Trojans.