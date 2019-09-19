When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Troy 3-0; Fort Zumwalt West 2-1
Last week: Troy 27, Liberty 7; Fort Zumwalt West 35, Belleville West 14
On Troy: Won its first three games of the season in consecutive seasons for the first time in at least two decades. Made goal-line stand against Roosevelt in final seconds to preserve 28-24 season-opening victory. Has not beaten Fort Zumwalt West since 2004. ...Quarterback Kendall Hutchison has completed 4 of 7 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. He's rushed for 460 yards and five touchdowns. Junior fullback Zach Collins has rushed for 358 yards and seven touchdowns. ...Defense has made two interceptions and recovered four fumbles. Senior linebacker Gavin Land leads the way with 25 tackles and a sack. Freshman safety Nick Bova has 19 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
On Fort Zumwalt West: Beaten Troy 15 consecutive times. Last season's 24-21 victory was the tightest in the series since 2002. ...Senior quarterback Jake Murphy has completed 27 of 57 passes for 465 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Senior running back James Strauss has rushed for 259 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Max Koviak has caught 13 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns. ...Defense returned just two starters but hasn't missed a beat. Junior linebacker Nick Matyiko and senior linebacker Ulysses Ross each have 24 tackles and have combined for four sacks. Senior defensive back Joe Green has two of the team's four interceptions.