Troy Trojans at Francis Howell Vikings

On Francis Howell: Advanced to its third consecutive district championship game. Lost the last two to De Smet. ... Rematches with Troy, which it rallied to defeat 41-38 on Sept. 24 when it drove 99 yards in the final two minutes. Troy’s 32 points scored are the most the Vikings have allowed in a win this season. Has won at least 23 in a row against Troy dating back to 2002. … Won five in a row after losing to Holt 42-32 on Oct. 1. … Senior quarterbacks Booker Simmons and Gabe James have shared the job this season. Simmons has passed for 1,250 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. James has passed for 757 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted twice while rushing for 587 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Brady Hultman has rushed for 753 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior running back Jaylen Pearson has rushed for 567 yards and 11 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jude James has 31 receptions for 626 yards and nine touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Wyatt Robins has made 105 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack. Junior defensive lineman Ethan Bryles has made 41 tackles, five tackles for loss and six sacks. Junior defensive back Dashon Hudson has made 23 tackles and seven interceptions.