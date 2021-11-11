Troy Trojans at Francis Howell Vikings

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 2 championship.
Seeds, records: No. 2 Troy 9-2; No. 1 Francis Howell 10-1.
Rankings: Howell, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Troy 34, Hazelwood Central 22; Francis Howell 63, Timberland 32.
Up next: Park Hill South (11-0) or Liberty North (9-1).
Previous district titles: Troy 3 (87, 88, 91); Francis Howell 11 (95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 14).
On Troy: Considers this game the biggest in program history. Has not advanced beyond the district round since 1991. … Narrowly lost to Francis Howell at home 41-38 on Sept. 24 after Howell drove 99 yards in the final two minutes to score the go-ahead touchdown. …Scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter last week to rally past Hazelwood Central. … Junior quarterback Charos Sutton has passed for 1,989 yards, 21 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Has rushed for 909 yards and 17 touchdowns. Junior running back Brett Smith has rushed for 745 yards and 14 touchdowns. Senior receiver Nathan Ryan has 42 receptions for 1,040 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first season of varsity football. … At linebacker Smith has 99 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior defensive lineman Jase Sanders has made 41 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. Junior defensive lineman Jahkai Lang has made 37 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception.
On Francis Howell: Advanced to its third consecutive district championship game. Lost the last two to De Smet. ... Rematches with Troy, which it rallied to defeat 41-38 on Sept. 24 when it drove 99 yards in the final two minutes. Troy’s 32 points scored are the most the Vikings have allowed in a win this season. Has won at least 23 in a row against Troy dating back to 2002. … Won five in a row after losing to Holt 42-32 on Oct. 1. … Senior quarterbacks Booker Simmons and Gabe James have shared the job this season. Simmons has passed for 1,250 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. James has passed for 757 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted twice while rushing for 587 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Brady Hultman has rushed for 753 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior running back Jaylen Pearson has rushed for 567 yards and 11 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jude James has 31 receptions for 626 yards and nine touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Wyatt Robins has made 105 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack. Junior defensive lineman Ethan Bryles has made 41 tackles, five tackles for loss and six sacks. Junior defensive back Dashon Hudson has made 23 tackles and seven interceptions.