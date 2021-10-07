Troy Trojans at Holt Indians

On Troy: Last defeated Holt in 2018 with a 61-35 win. Was one play away from undefeated when Francis Howell escaped with a 41-38 win in Week 5. Is 5-1 for the first time in at least two decades. …Junior quarterback Charos Sutton has completed 50-of-89 passes for 1,013 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 456 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Brett Smith has rushed for 413 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior receiver Nathan Ryan has 23 receptions for 547 yards and five touchdowns. …At linebacker Smith has made 58 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack. Senior defensive lineman Jase Sanders has made 19 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception. Junior defensive lineman Jahkai Lang has made 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception and recovered a fumble.

On Holt: Has won two in a row and three of its last four against Troy. Holds an 10-3 edge in the series since 2006. Rolled to a 44-7 win last season. Ended a nine-game losing streak to Francis Howell last week with its come-from-behind victory. Offense has been spectacular as it has scored 42 or more points in five games. …Senior quarterback Cooper Brown has completed 92-of-122 passes for 1,438 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Rushed for 207 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Kyle Wuebbeling has rushed for 750 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Senior receiver Jackson Smith has made 37 catches for 395 yards and scored eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Alex Ginnever has made 15 receptions for 365 yards and five touchdowns. …Senior linebacker Zakhi Johnson has made 55 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. Junior Kaden Moore has made 42 tackles and three tackles for loss. Defense has made 10 interceptions.