Troy Trojans at Holt Indians

On Troy: Returns nearly its entire roster after advancing to the Class 6 semifinals for the first time in school history. Lost last season’s GAC showdown with Holt 28-24. … Senior quarterback Charos Sutton is a scintillating dual threat as he passed for 2,314 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 1,090 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Senior running backs Brett Smith and Nick Bova (6-0, 190) combined to rush for 1,210 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. … Senior defensive end and Mizzou recruit Jahkai Lang made 51 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and an interception last season. At linebacker Smith made 127 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. At safety Bova made 72 tackles as a junior. Senior cornerback Carter Holloway hauled in three interceptions last season.

On Holt: Finished as the Class 5 runner-up to Webb City and returns several key contributors, especially on defense. … Senior quarterback Owen Merrell stepped in during the late stages of the playoffs due to injury and excelled as he rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown in the semifinal. In the title game he completed 13 of his 23 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. … The defense is where the Indians have the most experience back led by senior linebackers Kaden Moore and Richard Meyer. Moore made 117 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. Meyer finished with 77 tackles and six tackles for loss. Senior cornerback Jack Byrne made 27 tackles and six interceptions. Senior safety Caden Duke made 70 tackles and five interceptions, too.