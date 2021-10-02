Troy uses huge second half to rally past Timberland

TROY, Mo. — Nathan Ryan was not going to get trolled again in Monday’s film session.
A 6-foot-3 and 190-pound senior wide receiver for the Troy football team, Ryan hauled in a pass from junior quarterback Charos Sutton with a defender draped all over him Saturday afternoon.
A much smaller defender.
Ryan pulled, dragged, hauled, lugged – whatever you want to call it – the cornerback more than 25 yards and into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the season.
“The previous few weeks I had a couple catches close to the end zone and couldn’t quite get in,” Ryan said. “All in my mind I was just thinking ‘I’ve got to get in, I’ve got to get in.’”
Ryan got in for his first score of the afternoon. He then cinched the Trojans victory with a 76-yard catch and run in the fourth quarter as Troy rallied past Timberland for a 49-35 GAC South Division victory at the John Lawrence Sports Complex on the campus of Troy Buchanan High.
Troy (5-1 overall, 2-1 conference) won its homecoming game a week after losing an absolute heartbreaker to Francis Howell in the final half minute. The Trojans put last week’s disappointment behind them and focused on the task at hand.
Timberland is not an easy task.
“Last week was tough, but we talked about it earlier in the week that we couldn’t let Howell beat us twice,” Troy coach Ryan Nesbitt said. “We hit the reset button. There were a lot of positives in that Howell game and we found out a lot of good stuff about ourselves.”
Among the lessons it learned, Troy is mentally tough and showed it Saturday.
The Trojans started fast as junior Kayden Uhlmeyer caught the opening kickoff at his 1-yard-line and then raced 88 yards to set the Trojans up at the Timberland 11-yard-line.
Junior running back Brett Smith punched in a three-yard touchdown and 57 seconds into the game Troy led 7-0. It expanded that lead to 14-0 when Ryan showcased his strength on his first touchdown of the day.
Timberland (4-2, 1-2) responded with 27 unanswered points. Senior running back Jay Harris rushed for two touchdowns and junior quarterback AJ Raines scored once.
The biggest play of the first half came courtesy of Timberland’s Josh Gibbs. A running back for the offense and the team’s primary kicker, Gibbs showcased his speed as he intercepted Sutton on the last play of the second quarter and returned it 88 yards for a touchdown to send Timberland into the locker room with a 27-14 lead and all the positive vibes it could as for.
“We definitely had that momentum, we felt really good going into half,” Timberland coach Ed Gilreath said. “We had a great halftime as well.”
Timberland hurt itself on its first drive of the third quarter which was derailed by a holding penalty. Harris had broken away down the left sideline for a long touchdown only to have it brought back due to the infraction.
Instead of six points, the Wolves’ possession ended with a fumble which Troy recovered.
“We had some blown assignments and penalties that just killed drives,” Gilreath said. “They’re a great football team and you can’t win games against good football teams with mistakes and penalties.”
Troy took advantage and struck when Sutton found sophomore receiver Ethan Lollar in the back of the end zone. Lollar hauled in the ball and just tapped down his toes before falling out of bounds to cut the lead to 27-21 with 6:11 to play in the third.
Troy’s defense forced a punt on the next possession and the offense gave the Trojans the lead for good.
On fourth-and-11 at the Timberland 34, Troy went for it and Smith delivered his second touchdown of the afternoon as he rolled through the Timberland defense for a 28-27 lead. On the afternoon, Smith rushed 18 times for 108 yards.
Troy junior defensive back Carter Holloway delivered a huge shot of adrenaline when he snagged a tipped pass and returned it 35 yards for his first pick-six of the season to put the Trojans ahead 35-27 with 10:01 to play.
Raines’ pass was high and was just out of the reach of his receiver when it went through his hands and into the waiting arms of Holloway, who had a full head of steam as he raced to the end zone.
“I thought the D-line got really good pressure and it was a momentum shift. I’m thankful for my D-line,” Holloway said. “I was thinking tackle first, but the ball ended up in my hands and I just took off.”
Junior running back Nick Bova scored a 24-yard touchdown to put Troy ahead 42-27 with 6:13 to play, but Timberland was not quite through.
“We like to make it interesting even down the stretch, keep butts in the seats,” Nesbitt said with a smile.
Timberland put together an eight-play, 80-yard drive that culminated with Harris scoring a four-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 42-35 with 4:31 left. On the day Harris rushed 22 times for 121 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Timberland’s hopes of spoiling Troy’s homecoming were dashed just three plays into the ensuing drive. Instead of sitting on the ball and trying to burn the clock, Troy went to the air on third-and-6 at its own 24.
Sutton hit Ryan across the middle who then shed one tackle, then some more as he broke loose for a victory-cinching 76-yard touchdown. Ryan caught five passes for 177 yards and scored twice.
“The throw and the catch that could have made us look foolish at the end - it kind of sealed the deal,” Nesbitt said. “When you’ve got a guy like that back there and a 6-3 receiver that can go up and get it you feel confident. We were going to go win the ball game and not play to not lose.”
Making Ryan’s afternoon all that more impressive is he’s in just his first season of football after being lured out to the team during the offseason. No one is happier he signed up than Sutton.
“It’s his first year playing and I’m amazed what he’s doing,” Sutton said. “I’ve got a great line and they give me plenty of time. I can scan the field and I always see him open. I love to have him.”
Sutton completed 14 of 26 passes for 268 yards, three touchdowns and he was intercepted twice.
Timberland tried to put together another scoring drive to see if it had any last minute magic, but the Troy defense brought the house and had Raines running for his life. He was sacked at least three times with two and a half of them going to junior defensive lineman Jahkai Lang.
“Our goal was to stop (Harris) and (Raines),” Lang said. “It took us until the second half.”
Raines rushed for 37 yards and completed 12 of 28 passes for 224 yards and was intercepted once.
Troy started fast then had to rally against a strong opponent on a day where the weather was simply unpredictable. The pregame warm up was held in a downpour, then the sun came out and had heat waves rippling off the artificial turf and then it was partly cloudy with a cool breeze.
None of that mattered to the Trojans as they battled back to win.
“I’m proud of our guys for responding at halftime,” Nesbitt said. “Winning is never easy. It’s good for our kids to learn that and remember that. As soon as you start to think it is you get hit with reality.”