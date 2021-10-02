Troy uses huge second half to rally past Timberland

“The throw and the catch that could have made us look foolish at the end - it kind of sealed the deal,” Nesbitt said. “When you’ve got a guy like that back there and a 6-3 receiver that can go up and get it you feel confident. We were going to go win the ball game and not play to not lose.”

Making Ryan’s afternoon all that more impressive is he’s in just his first season of football after being lured out to the team during the offseason. No one is happier he signed up than Sutton.

“It’s his first year playing and I’m amazed what he’s doing,” Sutton said. “I’ve got a great line and they give me plenty of time. I can scan the field and I always see him open. I love to have him.”

Sutton completed 14 of 26 passes for 268 yards, three touchdowns and he was intercepted twice.

Timberland tried to put together another scoring drive to see if it had any last minute magic, but the Troy defense brought the house and had Raines running for his life. He was sacked at least three times with two and a half of them going to junior defensive lineman Jahkai Lang.

“Our goal was to stop (Harris) and (Raines),” Lang said. “It took us until the second half.”