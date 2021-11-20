Troy's dream season comes to an end in semifinal loss to Liberty North

Junior Kaden Durso broke free to block a Troy punt and Melvin Laster pounced on the loose ball at the Trojans' 8-yard-line. Two plays later, Cayden Arzola bowled over from 5 yards out to push the lead to 21-7 with just 53 seconds left in the half.

"That hurt," Nesbitt said. "(13-7) compared to 20-7, it's a big difference."

Arzola ran in from eight yards out midway through the third quarter to push the lead to three scores.

"We were just able to play our version of football," said Van Dyne, an NCAA D-I prospect, who hit on 16-of-21 passes for 264 yards. "Our defense does its job and we just try our best to put as many points on the board as possible."

Troy never got closer than to within two touchdowns the rest of the way. Sutton hit Nathan Ryan on a 31-yard scoring toss to trim the deficit to 28-14 early in the final period.

But there was no late-game magic this time.

"It was so fun to play in a game like this and it means a lot," Sutton said. "The atmosphere was so cool. I just wish we could have come away with the win."