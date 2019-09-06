WOOD RIVER — Noah Turbyfill admitted it wasn't his best throw of the night.
As the senior Civic Memorial quarterback dropped back and let a pass loose down the sideline, he thought it was going to be intercepted.
It was no matter for one of his favorite receivers of the night, Kuron Parchmon, who hauled his second touchdown against host Wood River.
"I didn't put enough air on it, and I thought it was going to be intercepted, but he tipped it and it was a touchdown," Turbyfill said. "I'll take it."
It was that kind of night for the Eagles and Turbyfill, who helped the offense fly past Wood River 43-6 on Friday.
"I feel like we're pretty quick offensively and defensively and I thought we showcased that tonight," Civic Memorial coach Mike Parmentier said. "We were able to open it up a little bit. We had a couple of receivers catching the ball. I feel like we're pretty deep there as well. I thought our young line stepped up and did a good job tonight."
Civic Memorial (2-0) picked up its second win over Wood River in the past three years and its first road win in the series since it started in 2017.
Turbyfill only completed three passes for 27 yards in the rain-soaked conditions last week.
He eclipsed that total in the first quarter of Week 2.
"That really set the tone for me," Turbyfill said. "It let me know that this was going to be a fun game."
Turbyfill was 14-for-17 for 183 yards and four scores before he was lifted late in the third quarter.
Turbyfill found Parchmon streaking down the sideline for a 47-yard touchdown strike to open the scoring. After senior Chandler Powell plowed in from five yards out to push the lead to 14-0, Turbyfill connected with his brother, Logan Turbyfill, for two consecutive touchdown passes. Noah Turbyfill connected with Parchmon on the tipped touchdown pass minutes later to end the first half with a comfortable 36-0 advantage.
"I'm very happy that I was able to throw tonight," Turbyfill said. "That's what I contribute to the team and I was able to do that tonight."
Powell finished with 80 yards on nine carries and added a second touchdown early in the second half to push it to 43-0.
Civic Memorial outgained Wood River 314 yards to 144, thanks in large part to the receiving core of Logan Turbyfill and Parchmon, who combined to make eight catches for 147 yards and four TDs.
"We knew they had the capability of throwing the ball," Wood River coach Garry Herron said. "We practiced for it all week. Our guys just didn't perform. Flat out, it was a bad game."
Wood River (1-1) broke up the shut out with a 6-yard touchdown by junior Ryan Dawson late in the fourth quarter.
Civic Memorial's defense forced four turnovers and limited Wood River to just five first downs.
"They're great. They showed me that they're one of the best defenses around," Turbyfill said. "I don't know who will score on us."
Besides the Eagles' defense smothering the offense, Wood River hurt itself with penalties.
"Penalty against us killed us last year and we couldn't have that happen to us this year, and it killed us tonight," Herron said. "We had some problems against Breese and overcame that, but this team kept coming and we couldn't overcome the hole we put ourselves in."