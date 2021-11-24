Turkey Day preview capsule

On Webster Groves: Under the direction of interim coach Munir Prince, who took over after Matt Buha resigned Nov. 4. It will be Prince’s first game as a head coach in his career. … Mired in a 14-game losing streak. Hasn't won since beating Ritenour 49-6 on November 1, 2019. … Has not won a Turkey Day Game since 2012, when the junior varsity teams played. Has not won a varsity Turkey Day Game since 2008. … Was outscored 299-59 this season. … Senior receiver, running back, kick returner and safety James Jones has been the team’s best offensive piece as he’s scored six of the team’s eight touchdowns and has 300 combined rushing and receiving yards. Sophomore running back Trevion Hulsey has rushed for 463 yards and a touchdown. Freshman quarterback Sean Patrick Keegan has completed 38 of 85 passes for 326 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted 10 times. … Senior linebacker Sam Travers has made 73 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and two interceptions. Sophomore linebacker Qwalan Miller has made 53 tackles and six tackles for loss. Senior defensive tackle David Mansco has made 21 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.