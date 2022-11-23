Turkey Day spotlight: Kirkwood eyes ninth consecutive win over Webster Groves in finale at Moss Field

KIRKWOOD — Tuesday was jersey day at Kirkwood High and Jeremy Maclin broke out a special one.

Nearing the end of his second season as Kirkwood’s football coach, Maclin has a stash of jerseys from his time at the University of Missouri and his National Football League career that included five years in Philadelphia, two years in Kansas City and one year in Baltimore.

So what jersey did Maclin pick?

The one he wore during the 2004 Turkey Day Game. Road white with red lettering, the Pioneers escaped Moss Field that year with a 24-23 win.

“We’re playing away, I felt it was appropriate,” Maclin said.

Kirkwood is headed back to Webster Groves’s Moss Field for the 117th Turkey Day Game at high noon Thursday.

It will be the last game in the rivalry played at Moss Field as it is currently constructed. The 70-year old, tradition-rich stadium will undergo a more than $10 million renovation after voters passed Proposition S in August.

Kirkwood (6-4) is looking to ring the prized Frisco Bell one more time on one of the few remaining grass fields in St. Louis County. The Pioneers have won eight consecutive Turkey Day Games, a record for the rivalry. The bell has been in Kirkwood’s possession since 2013, and the Pioneers have grown quite comfortable having it in their house.

“It’s going to stay here, too,” senior cornerback and receiver Kam Richardson said.

Last year’s 65-0 win was the largest margin of victory ever for the Pioneers. It’s the second largest margin in the series, trailing only Webster Groves’s 76-0 win in 1917.

“The hope is to stop them on defense again,” senior defensive tackle Lorenzo Brinkley said.

Making last year’s lopsided win that much more impressive was that running back Deion Brown did not get in on the action. He suffered an injury midway through the season and returned a few weeks before the Turkey Day Game. Used primarily as a decoy, Brown rushed for 65 yards on 10 carries. It’s the only game in the last two seasons he didn’t rush for 100 yards or score a touchdown.

“He’s a heck of a player and people are going to key on him. There were some other opportunities for other people,” Maclin said. “He understands that every time we go out there and people face us he’s a guy they feel like they have to stop.”

Few stopped Brown this season as he rushed for 1,515 yards and 26 touchdowns. He set the school’s single game records for rushing yards (352) and rushing touchdowns (7) in a 49-7 win over Lindbergh on Oct. 7.

Even in a 41-3 loss to CBC in a Class 6 district semifinal he managed to grind out 104 yards on 31 carries. The 5-foot-9 and 175-pound Brown — who’s verbally committed to Eastern Michigan — has cemented himself as the most productive running back to ever pull on a Pioneers jersey.

And he’s got plans for Thursday.

“Go out with some excitement, go out with a bang,” Brown said. “It’s the last game of my high school career so we’re going to show out for my people, we’re going to show out for each other.”

Webster Groves (1-8) hasn’t done much showing out on the football field recently. The Statesmen ended a 21-game losing streak that reached back to 2019 with a 27-13 win over Northwest–Cedar Hill on Oct. 15. Since longtime coach Cliff Ice stepped down after the 2019 season, the Statesmen have cycled through three coaches in Matt Buha, Munir Prince and current skipper Connor White. Prince was the interim coach for last year’s Turkey Day Game after Buha resigned in early November after two seasons. In March, Prince resigned to take an assistant coaching position on staff at Eastern Michigan. White was promoted from within and announced as the new coach in April.

It’s been several years of struggle and tumult for a program that consistently was among the best in the area and the state in its heyday. Between 2002 and 2010 the Statesmen won two state titles and played in four state championship games. That tradition and history is something Maclin appreciates and respects. Truth be told, he’s rooting for the Statesmen to find their footing and be great again.

“Football is better when teams that have traditionally been good are good,” Maclin said. “Webster Groves has won state championships, they’ve got people that have played in the National Football League. Any time those programs, these public schools, are on the up and up it’s a good thing for high school football.”

Even Brown wants the Statesmen to find a higher level of play and execution on Thursday. It’s more fun when you battle for four quarters than not.

“I hope they give us their best game. I’m trying to compete with them,” Brown said. “I’m not trying to blow them out of the water. Hopefully they come out here and play the best they’ve played in five or 10 years and give us something to play with.”

Maclin has spent the days leading into Turkey Day drilling into his Pioneers that the Statesmen are going to give them their best shot. Rivalry games produce crazy results and when its one game that means so much to both communities, you never know what can happen.

“In a game like this, with this much history, you throw the records out the window. Throw the history out the window. You have to go out there and play,” Maclin said. “The guys are starting to understand it. I think by the time you’re a senior you understand how big this game is.”