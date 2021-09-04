Turner takes over under center, helps Hazelwood Central pull away from Pattonville

"With us, you know Jamarion is going to get the ball," Davis said. "He's going to be steady. He's got breakaway speed. He's strong as can be. He's got a low center of gravity. He's tough to tackle and he can break away once get out from the line."

The Hawks turned the game into a one-sided final score by adding three touchdowns in a span of three minutes and 35 seconds late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

"I think we played pretty good," Turner said. "We had to deal with adversity. We pulled through in the second half. It was a tight game until pretty late."

Turner turned in the play of the game for the Hawks. On a third-and-25, Turner went around end and picked up some big blocks and raced down the sideline for a touchdown with 5:26 to play. Turner credited his teammates with his touchdown that gave the Hawks a 28-13 lead.

"Jamarion Pride, Lionel Banks and Kyle Taylor did some great blocking on the edge for me," Turner said. "It was a good feeling."

Price added his final two touchdowns to send the Hawks home wet but happy.

After the Pirates turned the ball over on downs, Price took a handoff and ran 41 yards for a touchdown with 3:01 to play.