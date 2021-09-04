Turner takes over under center, helps Hazelwood Central pull away from Pattonville

FLORISSANT — Senior Armani Turner learned Thursday he would start his first game at quarterback for the Hazelwood Central football team.
The former wide receiver turned in a solid performance that included a 59-yard touchdown run to spark the Hawks to a 41-13 victory Saturday afternoon over the Pattonville Pirates in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool game played in a light but steady rain.
Turner rushed for 106 yards on nine carries. He was 3 of 7 passing for 11 yards with two interceptions. Turner has taken snaps before, but it was in a Wildcat formation.
"I think I did pretty good," Turner said. "I stepped up. My team needed me. I made plays. I had short notice so I learned it. I freestyled what I needed to do."
Senior Bryson Brown started in the season opener for the Hawks (2-0), but coach Carey Davis said Brown was not available. Davis said Brown would return next week.
"Turner did a great job out there for us," Davis said. "He made good decisions with the football. This was his first time as a quarterback in a game. I thought he did really well. He got the plays called. He took care of the ball for the most part."
Senior Jamarion Price scored three touchdowns for the Hawks. The 5-foot-5, 170-pounder gained 103 yards rushing on 14 attempts.
"With us, you know Jamarion is going to get the ball," Davis said. "He's going to be steady. He's got breakaway speed. He's strong as can be. He's got a low center of gravity. He's tough to tackle and he can break away once get out from the line."
The Hawks turned the game into a one-sided final score by adding three touchdowns in a span of three minutes and 35 seconds late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
"I think we played pretty good," Turner said. "We had to deal with adversity. We pulled through in the second half. It was a tight game until pretty late."
Turner turned in the play of the game for the Hawks. On a third-and-25, Turner went around end and picked up some big blocks and raced down the sideline for a touchdown with 5:26 to play. Turner credited his teammates with his touchdown that gave the Hawks a 28-13 lead.
"Jamarion Pride, Lionel Banks and Kyle Taylor did some great blocking on the edge for me," Turner said. "It was a good feeling."
Price added his final two touchdowns to send the Hawks home wet but happy.
After the Pirates turned the ball over on downs, Price took a handoff and ran 41 yards for a touchdown with 3:01 to play.
"The whole team put me on their backs," Price said. "I broke a couple of tackles on that run and scored."
Senior defensive back Kourtland Harris recovered a bad pitch for Hazelwood Central at Pattonville's 15-yard line. Two plays later, Price scored on an 11-yard run.
"I think I ran the ball pretty good," Price said. "I ain't going to lie. I had some mishaps, but everybody makes mistakes. I overcame that and scored three times. We came out with the win and that's what we wanted."
Price gave kudos to Turner for his performance at quarterback.
"He surprised all of us," Price laughed. "He played very, very well."
Senior Charles Johnson Jr. rushed for 101 yards for Pattonville. Freshman quarterback Kameron Eleby threw for 38 yards on 4 of 14 passing with two interceptions.
"I thought we fought hard for three quarters, but then it kind of got away from us," Pirates coach Steve Smith said. "We've got a lot of young kids out there. But the bottom line is Hazelwood Central came out there and pounded the ball on us. Congratulations to them for finishing strong."
The Pirates had two passes picked off, a punt blocked and a fumble. The Hawks had two fumbles and two passes picked off.
"They made turnovers. We made turnovers," Smith said. "We're not quite clicking on all cylinders. The bottom line is they stopped us after their turnovers and we didn't always do that. They did what they needed to do. We just didn't finish."
Davis didn't care for the turnovers.
"It was ugly," Davis said. "It was raining. Mistakes happen when the ball is wet. That's football. There were two good football teams out there working their butts off. Our guys just kept pushing forward. We made some plays. One thing we always talk about is getting to the ball. Our special teams and defense did a great job getting the ball back to us several times."
Turnovers thwarted Hazelwood Central's first two drives that ended with a fumble and interception deep in Pattonville territory.
Senior running back Lionel Banks fumbled on the opening drive and Pattonville sophomore linebacker Lawrence Jackson recovered at the Pirates' 28. On its next possession, Turner was intercepted by senior defensive back Michael Irving at the Pattonville 22.
But the Hawks took advantage of a Pirates turnover on the next series to score their first touchdown. Junior linebacker Jaydan Trotter picked off a wobbly pass from a pressured Eleby.
"He showed some poise out there today but some things broke down," Smith said. about Eleby. "It's a learning curve right now."
On the first play from the 18, Price went up the middle, shook off two tackles and scored with 3:39 left in the first period.
Eleby put the Pirates on the scoreboard with a nifty 11-yard touchdown run with 4:21 left in the first half. An interception by junior defensive back Quran Muhamad put Pattonville in business at the Hawks' 42. Eight plays later, Eleby faked a pass and took off to his left and rambled in for the score.
A pass interference call on a third-down play cost the Pirates on the next series. Hazelwood Central too advantage of the penalty. Turner found senior tight end Jalen Watson at the goal line for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 37 seconds showing. Davis added his second extra point for a 14-6 lead at halftime for the Hawks.
Pattonville made it interesting in the final seconds by reaching the 22. However, on the last play in the half, Hawks senior defensive back Eric Brown intercepted Eleby's pass.
The Hawks made Pattonville pay for a mistake early in the third quarter. A bad snap sailed over freshman punter Bryan Orta. Hazelwood Central junior Dion Jones hit Orta and the ball was free. Junior Anthony Logan scooped up the ball at the 8 and ran it in for the touchdown at the 9:50 mark. Davis' extra point gave the Hawks a 21-6 advantage.
Charles Johnson Jr. went around left end for 19 yards and a touchdown with 3:36 left in the third quarter. Senior Julia Blankenship added the extra point to cut the Hawks' lead to 21-13.