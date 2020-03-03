Turner takes the wheel at St. Mary's after 12 seasons at Althoff

Part of why he chose to pursue the opening at St. Mary’s was his own family. Turner makes his home in south St. Louis and his commute will be much shorter. His son, Kenny, will be a freshman in the fall and they talked about what things would look like if Turner stayed at Althoff.

“He didn’t feel comfortable in Illinois,” Turner said. “He felt if he went there the only person he’d know would be his dad.”

A 1988 East St. Louis graduate, Turner played for legendary coach Bob Shannon. Schott is regarded as one of the best football coaches in the Metro East in his time after taking the reins at Althoff in 1971 and posting a 245-127-6 record with three state championships and 16 playoff appearances.

Turner has a pedigree and assumes control of a program on the rise. The Dragons were 11-3 in the fall and made their second state semifinal appearance in school history. They return a strong core of talented underclassmen with more on the way. In Bethany’s tenure the program grew its numbers and Turner wants to keep that going. He was told there were 81 kids in the program. He said Althoff finished the fall season with about 40.

“Hopefully we can continue the success,” Turner said. “The community is buying into St. Mary’s.”