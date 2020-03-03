Turner takes the wheel at St. Mary's after 12 seasons at Althoff

For the first time in nearly two decades, Ken Turner is the new guy.
And he couldn’t be more excited about what lies ahead.
“It was a little strange,” Turner said. “I was excited, I’m excited to see those new faces and start to feel out each person.”
Turner, 49, was introduced as St. Mary’s new football coach Monday afternoon. Turner takes over the South City school after spending the last 19 years on staff at Althoff in Belleville.
He replaces Corey Bethany, who resigned in February to join the Lindenwood University football staff.
Turner became the third coach in Althoff’s history when he was promoted from Glenn Schott’s staff in 2008 after serving seven years as an assistant with the program.
Althoff went 79-51 in Turner's 12 seasons as head coach and qualified for the playoffs eight times in nine seasons between 2009-17. That included runner-up finishes in Class 2A in 2012 and in Class 4A in 2015.
The Crusaders were 3-6 last season, and that included a forfeit win from Cardinal Ritter.
Turner broke the news to Althoff players early Monday and then met his new team later that day. It was a roller coaster of emotions.
“It was very tough,” Turner said.
Part of why he chose to pursue the opening at St. Mary’s was his own family. Turner makes his home in south St. Louis and his commute will be much shorter. His son, Kenny, will be a freshman in the fall and they talked about what things would look like if Turner stayed at Althoff.
“He didn’t feel comfortable in Illinois,” Turner said. “He felt if he went there the only person he’d know would be his dad.”
A 1988 East St. Louis graduate, Turner played for legendary coach Bob Shannon. Schott is regarded as one of the best football coaches in the Metro East in his time after taking the reins at Althoff in 1971 and posting a 245-127-6 record with three state championships and 16 playoff appearances.
Turner has a pedigree and assumes control of a program on the rise. The Dragons were 11-3 in the fall and made their second state semifinal appearance in school history. They return a strong core of talented underclassmen with more on the way. In Bethany’s tenure the program grew its numbers and Turner wants to keep that going. He was told there were 81 kids in the program. He said Althoff finished the fall season with about 40.
“Hopefully we can continue the success,” Turner said. “The community is buying into St. Mary’s.”
From what Turner has learned in his brief experience with the team the Dragons are going about their business the way he would like. There are a number of athletes competing with the track and field team. The weight room is bustling with offseason strength and conditioning work.
“They’re doing a great job,” Turner said. “They’ve been working hard.”
Turner hopes to be around in the spring so that once summer arrives he and the team can be on the same page in preparations for what will be a fall season full of high expectations at the old South Side Catholic.
“I want them to see me and build those relationships,” Turner said. “When we hit summer we’ll go full steam ahead.”