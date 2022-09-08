Turnovers help Francis Howell pull away from Lutheran North

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Francis Howell football team went through the postgame handshake line positively giddy Thursday night.

Fresh off a 42-21 win at Lutheran North, Howell was feeling good.

In the time it took for the Vikings to take a knee on Lutheran North’s LaMothe Field for their postgame talk, their balloon party was over.

Brett Chojnacki took a blow torch to it.

Howell’s head coach, Chojnacki gave his Vikings a breakdown of all the things he felt were less than impressive in their high-profile showdown with the Crusaders.

The No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Howell (3-0) hammered Fort Zumwalt North and Jackson to open the season. That’s two wins over two teams that have made postseason success a routine part of their programs. Chojnacki thinks those wins may have led to what he felt was a subpar short week of practice.

“After the last two weeks I think our guys got a little bit complacent with their preparation this week,” Chojnacki said. “The scoreboard is something to be happy about, but the performance of the team, we have to get better. We have to get more physical if we want to take this thing where it needs to go.”

The No. 5 small school, Lutheran North (1-2) was fresh off a rare shutout loss last week at Blair Oaks. The Crusaders didn’t let that happen again as they scored on their first possession Thursday. Senior receiver Vance Gross took a quick pass on the left sideline from sophomore quarterback Dakarri Hollis and turned it into a 55-yard touchdown not two minutes into the game for a 7-0 lead.

The Vikings answered on their first possession as senior running back Brady Hultman capped a 61-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7 with 8 minutes and 26 seconds to play in the first.

Lutheran North marched 72 yards on its next possession and on fourth-and-5 at the Howell 8, Hollis was picked off by Vikings junior defensive back and receiver Jude James. It would become a theme for the night as the Crusaders saw several of their drives die due to turnovers.

“I’ve got a young QB and I’m trying to teach him how to value the football,” Lutheran North coach Kyle Wagner said. “You lose the turnover battle and 90 percent of the time you’re going to lose the game.”

Howell took a 14-7 lead when junior quarterback Adam Shipley found James in the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown with 1:37 to play in the second quarter. The 6-foot-3 James went up over his defender to haul in the pass and score.

“This is what I like to do,” James said. “I like going up and getting it, it’s great.”

Howell led 14-7 at halftime.

The Vikings pushed ahead 21-7 when Shipley hit Gurley for what turned into a 50-yard touchdown pass with 10:24 in the second.

Lutheran North cut the lead to 21-14 when sophomore running back Mikel Harris capped an 80-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown with 2:45 remaining in the third quarter.

Lutheran North’s defense played well much of the night and forced a punt on the Vikings’ ensuing possession. But three plays into the drive Gurley picked off Hollis and returned the interception into Lutheran North’s red zone.

“I ran it as far as I could. I feel like I should have scored. I was gassed,” Gurley said. “My conditioning wasn’t good enough, but Coach will fix that at practice.”

Two plays later Shipley hooked up with James again, this time on a 17-yard touchdown, to make it 28-14 with 3.5 seconds to play in the third.

For the night Shipley hit on 8 of 13 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Hultman rushed 11 times for 50 yards and a score.

Howell senior Jaylen Pearson gave the Vikings some breathing room when he returned a punt for a touchdown to make it 35-14 with 9:20 remaining in the game.

James sealed the deal when he scooped up an errant pitch by Hollis and rumbled the other way to paydirt for a 42-14 lead with 6:36 to play.

James caught three passes for 57 yards and two scores to go along with his defensive return.

Hollis hooked up with sophomore Trey Bass for an 8-yard touchdown in the final minute to make it 42-21.

Hollis completed 25 of 35 passes for 270 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted twice. His favorite target was Gross, who was dynamite with the ball in his hands. He turned short passes and screens into big plays with his speed and elusiveness. He finished the game with 18 receptions for 185 yards and rushed for another 54 yards, too.

“I challenged him. He had four drops last week,” Wagner said. “I told him we were going to go back to him because he’s our guy. He’s electric in the slot, he’s electric for us on defense. We’re going to continue to get him the ball.”

Howell didn’t perform as well as its coach wanted but it did manage to get the result it desired. With a few extra days in the coming week to prepare for Week 4, the Vikings will certainly be busy.

“I think for sure we need to work on our conditioning. I can tell our guys were tired during the first half,” James said. “We need more physicality. They were more physical than us and they wanted it more. But we got lucky and we got the win and that’s what matters.”

Lutheran North in the midst of a loaded schedule that will test its mental and physical toughness. The Crusaders will have to take the positives from Thursday and move on as they prepare to jump into Metro League play against Westminster next week.