Turnovers propel Cardinal Ritter past Hillsboro in unbeaten showdown

HILLSBORO — Jaxin Patterson was running free.

A senior running back for the Hillsboro High football team, Patterson broke through the scrum at the line of scrimmage and found open space, something there had been little of as his offensive line and Cardinal Ritter’s defensive line practiced hand-to-hand combat on one another Friday night.

But after three and a half quarters, Patterson had finally found room to maneuver.

Only he never saw Mekhi Mixon.

A sophomore linebacker for Ritter, Mixon punched the ball loose from behind and the Lions recovered on their way to a hard-fought 26-13 victory at Hillsboro.

“That was a big play for us,” Ritter senior safety and running back Marvin Burks Jr. said. “That was a great play by him.”

The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and No. 1 team in the Missouri Media’s Class 3 poll, Ritter (8-0) saw its shutout streak end at 15 consecutive quarters but still has not let any of its opponents score more than twice.

The No. 6 team in the Class 4 poll, Hillsboro (7-1) tested the Lions like no one else this season with its option-rushing attack. The Hawks’ bread and butter is grinding out yards with its talented backfield. Patterson, junior running back Payton Brown and sophomore quarterback Preston Brown combined for 329 yards on 62 carries. Senior running back and linebacker Austin Romaine is the team’s leading rusher but did not have one carry Friday night. A Kansas State recruit, Romaine was used exclusively on defense as he played with a cast on his right arm after missing the last two games.

The line of scrimmage was where the game would be won. Time and again Ritter won up front, especially with junior defensive tackle and right guard Jayden Chambers making his presence felt.

A 6-foot-3 and 360-pound powerhouse, Chambers was a disruptive force on both sides of the line but especially on defense as Hillsboro tried to ground and pound its way to victory.

“It was thrilling, very exciting. I got to do a variety of things to their center,” Chambers said with a smile. “I put him on the ground consistently.”

Hillsboro received the ball to start the game and promptly gave Ritter a taste of what was to come. The Hawks burned off five minutes as they ran 10 plays and gained 29 yards. Ritter forced a punt on fourth-and-5 at midfield. But when Hillsboro went to kick, senior safety Lawrence McConnell zipped into the backfield and blocked it to set the Lions up at the Hillsboro 8-yard line.

Two plays later junior quarterback Antwon McKay Jr. fired a 13-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Fredrick Moore for a 6-0 lead with 6 minutes and 17 seconds to play in the first.

Hillsboro drew even when Patterson capped an 80-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown dive with 8:36 to go in the second quarter.

Ritter was on the cusp of punching in another score on its ensuing drive but Burks was stripped near the goal line on fourth-and-1 from the 2. Hillsboro recovered in the end zone for a touchback and proceeded to chew up the remaining five minutes in the half and went into the locker room tied at 6.

“In the first half it was kind of rough, but we pulled ourselves together in the second half,” Burks said.

In the second half, sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd stepped in for Ritter and immediately made an impact. On third-and-1 at the 47, his third play of the game, Boyd pulled the handoff from Burks and raced through open space for a 53-yard touchdown to give the Lions a 12-6 lead with 10:18 in the third.

Hillsboro put together another solid drive only to see it end after eight plays with a fumble. McConnell recovered the loose ball and returned it inside Hillsboro’s 30.

“Our backs, those guys run so daggum hard and they break tackles a lot, but a couple times we broke a tackle and put it on the ground deep in their territory,” Hillsboro coach Bill Sucharski said.

The Hawks defense got the stop it needed. On fourth-and-7 at the 23, Boyd’s pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by junior Hunter Rhodes. Hillsboro then put together a 10-play 73-yard drive Payton Brown finished with a 3-yard touchdown run for a 13-12 lead with 52 seconds to play in the third quarter.

Ritter responded on its ensuing possession as Boyd hit Moore for a 23-yard touchdown to grab an 18-13 lead with 9:31 remaining. Moore caught three passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior receiver Ryan Boyd hauled in a tough catch and managed to get one foot down on the two-point conversion to push the lead to 20-13.

Hillsboro was six plays into its next drive when Patterson looked like he was headed in for the game-tying score only to have Mixon knock the ball loose.

Hillsboro’s defense forced a turnover on downs at its own 37 with 4:12 to play. But on the first play of its ensuing drive the snap went over Payton Brown’s head and resulted in a 22-yard loss. Hillsboro’s run-heavy offense has its advantages, but getting down the field in a hurry isn’t one of them. The Hawks turned the ball over on downs.

On Ritter’s next drive Carson Boyd connected with senior receiver Ryan Boyd for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 26-13. Carson Boyd completed 8 of 14 passes for 91 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. He rushed for a team-high 99 yards and scored once, too.

Ritter emerged from this battle of unbeaten with its perfect record still intact. That it was able to find a way to execute on the road against a strong opponent that runs an offense it doesn’t see that often can only help it going forward.

"It was really a dog fight," Chambers said. "That’s what we live for, that’s what football is all about, the tough games. Easy games are cool and all but the hard games are where it’s at."

Added Ritter coach Brennan Spain, “In order to reach our state championship goal we must able to go into an uncomfortable environment on the road and get comfortable.”

Hillsboro was left to wonder what could have happened had it not put the ball on the ground when it did. The Hawks were on the cusp of victory but just couldn’t quite finish it off.