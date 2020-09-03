Undefeated Grandview reaches rare milestone

They tell you to act like you’ve been there before.
Jakob Brand couldn’t.
He’s never been here before.
None of his teammates have either.
The senior quarterback for the Grandview High football team, Brand has never known such euphoria in August. Never known the joy of being undefeated, if only for one week.
Grandview doesn’t do undefeated.
Historically the Eagles are defeated, week after week, year after year.
Since 2001, Grandview hasn’t posted a winning season. It has finished winless six times.
In 2017, when Brand was a freshman, the program didn’t field a varsity team. It played a junior varsity schedule to try to rebuild itself.
Grandview’s lot in life is to be the homecoming opponent, the losing streak ender and highlight tape fodder for its opponents.
But last Friday night it was none of those things. For the first time since 2014 and just the fifth time since 2001, the Eagles won their season opener.
Grandview beat Winfield 44-12 despite the kind of miscues that have haunted the program in the past.
Junior Eric O’Brien made his first varsity start at running back and fumbled on the Eagles first play. Winfield quickly turned that mistake into a touchdown.
It took exactly two minutes for Grandview to be on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
“I got mad at myself," O’Brien said.
So the 5-foot-10 and 160-pound O’Brien did something about it.
Less than a minute after the Warriors took the lead, O’Brien broke off a 50-yard touchdown run. Not only did O’Brien then come in and kick the go-ahead extra point — he is the kicker, after all — he jump started the Eagles' confidence. Grandview scored 26 unanswered points in the first quarter. O’Brien rushed for an 18-yard touchdown and returned a Winfield fumble 60 yards for another score.
“When we got up on the scoreboard we had to keep the energy up,” O’Brien said. “We wanted that win and we wanted it real bad.”
Added Brand, “That was huge, we came right back. It was great to see everybody grow up a little bit.”
Junior running back Chase Wilson punched in a 5-yard touchdown, too.
It was a first quarter the Eagles didn’t want to end and it felt like it wouldn’t.
“The first quarter lasted an hour and a half,” senior center Gavin Oldham said.
Brand joined the scoring party, and when halftime finally rolled around Grandview led 32-6.
The Eagles pounced on the Warriors in large part because of their option offense. Brand read the cues Winfield's defense gave him. Those cues never changed, so neither did Brand.
“The whole first half they kept doing what they were doing,” Brand said.
Brand didn’t attempt a pass Friday. Instead Grandview piled up the yards on the ground. O’Brien rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson rushed 13 times for 82 yards, Brand rushed for 34 yards and both of them scored, too.
Oldham made his first varsity start on the offensive line. The center often is the brains of the operation up front as he’s charged with figuring out what the defense is doing and communicating with his fellow linemen. Oldham said there wasn’t much to figure out. His mission was simple. Help out if needed, but mostly be a heat-seeking missile.
“Blow up the linebackers,” Oldham said. “It felt really good. We were able to open up lanes for our quarterback and running backs.”
In normal times Grandview’s victory would be a memorable moment all on its own. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic it took on even greater meaning for the Eagles. According to Grandview athletics director Don Jeffries, it was sixth months to the day since Grandview’s last athletic event when its girls basketball team played Steeleville in a district championship game at Herculaneum.
“There were a lot of emotions,” Jeffries said. “It was a lot more than a football game. It was a brief moment of normalcy. I think our kids appreciate it more because of what they lost last spring.”
Wilson echoed that sentiment. His sophomore baseball season was canceled by COVID-19. It was such a long time between seasons that when Wilson returned to campus for summer workouts, Jeffries did a double take. Wilson was 5-foot-9 when the country went into quarantine. When he returned for preseason camp he was pushing 6-foot-1.
“It felt good to be back on the field,” Wilson said.
This week the Eagles will try to put together something that would be simply unthinkable in the past — a winning streak.
Since 2001 Grandview has won consecutive games four times, including 2-0 starts in 2002 and 2005. In 2012 it won three in a row, its longest streak this century.
Crystal City stands between Grandview and successive wins. The Hornets have had their own share of struggles in recent years as they have battled low participation numbers. Grandview beat Crystal City 47-0 in Week 9 last season.
“We have to keep working like we have been,” Brand said. “This is the hardest we’ve had to work (in the offseason) and I think that really helped us.”
Should Grandview win it will get to savor another euphoric Friday night. The players will know what it feels like, too.
After all, they are undefeated.
WEEK 2 GAMES TO WATCH
Francis Howell Vikings at Fort Zumwalt North Panthers
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Francis Howell 1-0; Fort Zumwalt North 0-1.
Rankings: Francis Howell, No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com; Fort Zumwalt North, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Last week: Francis Howell 63, Hickman 21; Battle 60, Fort Zumwalt North 43.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Francis Howell: Lost its last two against Fort Zumwalt North. ... Looked sharp against Hickman as it went into halftime with a 41-7 lead. Senior quarterback Alex Pipes completed 13 of 22 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns. Five receivers caught at least two passes. Sophomore receiver Taj Gurley caught four passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Dane Mohrmann rushed nine times for 63 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Will Doherty had 14 tackles. Senior defensive lineman TJ Houston and senior defensive back Gus Hetzel each had 11 tackles. The Vikings had three sacks and three interceptions.
On Fort Zumwalt North: Has won its last two against Francis Howell, including last season in a pouring rain storm. Lost its season opener for the first time since 2016, when it was knocked off by Ladue. The Panthers won their next 13 games that season and finished as the Class 5 runner-up. ... Senior quarterback Jake Newcomb did what he could to keep the Panthers in it. He completed 8 of 20 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Chris Futrell caught four passes for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns. … Defense wasn’t able to contain Battle’s electric athletes on the ground as they routinely made it into the second level. Gave up two long kickoff returns for touchdowns, too. Senior defensive back Robert Rezex and senior linebacker Eddie Angelbeck each had seven tackles. Four players had one sack including senior linebacker Parker Monnig.
Seckman Jaguars at Fox Warriors
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Seckman 1-0; Fox 1-0.
Last week: Seckman 49, De Soto 21; Fox 35, Timberland 15.
Stream: Prepcasts.com
On Seckman: Won its season opener for just the second time since 2010. ... Sophomore quarterback Cole Rubel rushed for 17 times for 162 yards and scored three first-quarter touchdowns. Rubel also threw a 20-yard touchdown to Tanner Barker. Senior running back Sebastian Feliciano rushed for 103 yards and a score. ... The 49 points scored were the most by the Jaguars since a 53-16 win over McCluer in 2018. The next week they were shut out by Fox. … The Jaguars had six sacks as senior Kaleb Niebuhr and junior Robert Frank each had two. Nieburh led the team with nine total tackles.
On Fox: Has won 13 in a row and 14 of its last 15 against rival Seckman. ... Opened the season with a win its first matchup with Timberland. Senior running back Chase Maxey ran wild. The 6-foot-1 and 220-pound Maxey rushed 11 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Jahaud Thompson rushed seven times for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Warriors completed 2 of 5 passes for 68 yards. … Senior defensive end Luke Allen was a one-man wrecking crew as he racked up eight tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Senior linebacker Luke Pisoni made seven tackles. Junior Anthony Alridge made an interception.
O'Fallon Christian Eagles at St. Dominic Crusaders
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: O’Fallon Christian 0-1; St. Dominic 1-0.
Last week: Palmyra 38, O’Fallon Christian 0; St. Dominic 43, St. Charles West 20.
On O’Fallon Christian: The Eagles were shut out in their first meeting with Palmyra and for just the second time since the 2017 season. Senior quarterback Kaden McMullen completed 6 of 8 passes for 83 yards before he was knocked out of the game with an injury. He did not return. Without its quarterback the Eagles offense was grounded. The explosive senior duo of running back Roddy Alexander and receiver Kalin Black were held to 44 total yards of offense. The Eagles did not use senior receiver and Miami (Ohio) recruit Angelo Butts, who recently transferred from McCluer North. … Senior safety Colby Bolden made an interception. Senior safety AJ Taylor made 11 tackles and senior defensive end Cole Wunderlich made 10.
On St. Dominic: Won its only previous two meetings with O’Fallon Christian (2016, 2017). ... Scored 30 unanswered points in season-opening win over St. Charles West. Sophomore running back Jackson Overton rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Gabe Serri completed 14 of 28 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted once. Serri rushed for 55 yards and a pair of touchdowns. ... The Crusaders knocked in three field goals as senior Jack Heinrich hit from 22 and 33 yards away. Senior Carson Prescott connected from 45 yards out. …Senior defensive backs Tate Cross and Colin Courtois led the team with seven tackles each. Senior linebacker Knoll Hirtz had a pair of sacks.
Pacific Indians at Washington Blue Jays
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Pacific 0-1; Washington 1-0.
Last week: Borgia 49, Pacific 12; Washington 54, Union 13.
Stream: KLPW.com.
On Pacific: Played its first game with coach Paul Day at the helm. Day led Vianney to the 2016 and 2018 Class 5 state championships after a long, successful run at Fort Zumwalt West. ... Pacific was handed a tough opener against a Borgia team that returned significant experience on both sides of the ball. Junior running back Matthew Austin rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. Freshman quarterback Luke Meyer completed 10 of 18 passes for 106 yards and one touchdown. Senior receiver Danta Harris caught four passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. … Senior defensive lineman Tyler Martin had five tackles and a sack. Senior linebacker Colton Thompson had nine tackles.
On Washington: Since restarting its series with neighbor Pacific, Washington has won three of four including the last two. ... The Blue Jays opened the season with a dominating victory over Union. Senior running back Dylan Pape rushed for four touchdowns. Senior running back Cole Nahlik rushed for two touchdowns. Senior tight end and defensive lineman Ryan Hoerstkamp had an interception return for a touchdown. ... The 13 points scored by Union is its fewest in five games against Washington since 2001.
Crystal City Hornets at Grandview Eagles
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Crystal City 0-1; Grandview 1-0.
Last week: Chaffee 46 Crystal City 8; Grandview 44, Winfield 12.
Stream: Facebook.com/LiveStreamSTLsouth.
On Crystal City: Enters its third season under coach Dan Fox and its first as an independent after it departed the I-55 Conference. The Hornets are now 1-20 during Fox’s tenure and have suffered from a lack of numbers in the past. Last season, Crystal City was shut out seven times and scored eight points in its other three games. ... Crystal City’s lone win since 2018 came at Grandview on October 19, 2018. It was also the last time the Hornets scored more than eight points.
On Grandview: Won its first game of the season for the first time since 2016. Has started 2-0 twice since 2001. ... Defeated Crystal City 47-0 last season. Junior running back Eric O’Brien rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns. ... O'Brien scooped up a fumble and returned it 60 yards for a fourth touchdown against Winfield. Junior running back Chase Wilson rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jakob Brand did not attempt a pass against Winfield. … Junior linebacker Michael Trost made 11 tackles and two fumble recoveries. O’Brien had 11 tackles and junior Ryan Ruble made an interception.
