Undefeated Grandview reaches rare milestone

The Eagles pounced on the Warriors in large part because of their option offense. Brand read the cues Winfield's defense gave him. Those cues never changed, so neither did Brand.

“The whole first half they kept doing what they were doing,” Brand said.

Brand didn’t attempt a pass Friday. Instead Grandview piled up the yards on the ground. O’Brien rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson rushed 13 times for 82 yards, Brand rushed for 34 yards and both of them scored, too.

Oldham made his first varsity start on the offensive line. The center often is the brains of the operation up front as he’s charged with figuring out what the defense is doing and communicating with his fellow linemen. Oldham said there wasn’t much to figure out. His mission was simple. Help out if needed, but mostly be a heat-seeking missile.

“Blow up the linebackers,” Oldham said. “It felt really good. We were able to open up lanes for our quarterback and running backs.”