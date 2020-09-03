 Skip to main content
Undefeated Grandview reaches rare milestone
0 comments

They tell you to act like you’ve been there before.

Jakob Brand couldn’t.

He’s never been here before.

None of his teammates have either.

The senior quarterback for the Grandview High football team, Brand has never known such euphoria in August. Never known the joy of being undefeated, if only for one week.

Grandview doesn’t do undefeated.

Historically the Eagles are defeated, week after week, year after year.

Since 2001, Grandview hasn’t posted a winning season. It has finished winless six times.

In 2017, when Brand was a freshman, the program didn’t field a varsity team. It played a junior varsity schedule to try to rebuild itself.

Grandview’s lot in life is to be the homecoming opponent, the losing streak ender and highlight tape fodder for its opponents.

But last Friday night it was none of those things. For the first time since 2014 and just the fifth time since 2001, the Eagles won their season opener.

Grandview beat Winfield 44-12 despite the kind of miscues that have haunted the program in the past.

Junior Eric O’Brien made his first varsity start at running back and fumbled on the Eagles first play. Winfield quickly turned that mistake into a touchdown.

It took exactly two minutes for Grandview to be on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

“I got mad at myself," O’Brien said. 

So the 5-foot-10 and 160-pound O’Brien did something about it.

Less than a minute after the Warriors took the lead, O’Brien broke off a 50-yard touchdown run. Not only did O’Brien then come in and kick the go-ahead extra point — he is the kicker, after all — he jump started the Eagles' confidence. Grandview scored 26 unanswered points in the first quarter. O’Brien rushed for an 18-yard touchdown and returned a Winfield fumble 60 yards for another score.

“When we got up on the scoreboard we had to keep the energy up,” O’Brien said. “We wanted that win and we wanted it real bad.”

Added Brand, “That was huge, we came right back. It was great to see everybody grow up a little bit.”

Junior running back Chase Wilson punched in a 5-yard touchdown, too.

It was a first quarter the Eagles didn’t want to end and it felt like it wouldn’t.

“The first quarter lasted an hour and a half,” senior center Gavin Oldham said.

Brand joined the scoring party, and when halftime finally rolled around Grandview led 32-6.

The Eagles pounced on the Warriors in large part because of their option offense. Brand read the cues Winfield's defense gave him. Those cues never changed, so neither did Brand.

“The whole first half they kept doing what they were doing,” Brand said.

Brand didn’t attempt a pass Friday. Instead Grandview piled up the yards on the ground. O’Brien rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson rushed 13 times for 82 yards, Brand rushed for 34 yards and both of them scored, too.

Oldham made his first varsity start on the offensive line. The center often is the brains of the operation up front as he’s charged with figuring out what the defense is doing and communicating with his fellow linemen. Oldham said there wasn’t much to figure out. His mission was simple. Help out if needed, but mostly be a heat-seeking missile.

“Blow up the linebackers,” Oldham said. “It felt really good. We were able to open up lanes for our quarterback and running backs.”

In normal times Grandview’s victory would be a memorable moment all on its own. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic it took on even greater meaning for the Eagles. According to Grandview athletics director Don Jeffries, it was sixth months to the day since Grandview’s last athletic event when its girls basketball team played Steeleville in a district championship game at Herculaneum.

“There were a lot of emotions,” Jeffries said. “It was a lot more than a football game. It was a brief moment of normalcy. I think our kids appreciate it more because of what they lost last spring.”

Wilson echoed that sentiment. His sophomore baseball season was canceled by COVID-19. It was such a long time between seasons that when Wilson returned to campus for summer workouts, Jeffries did a double take. Wilson was 5-foot-9 when the country went into quarantine. When he returned for preseason camp he was pushing 6-foot-1.

“It felt good to be back on the field,” Wilson said.

This week the Eagles will try to put together something that would be simply unthinkable in the past — a winning streak.

Since 2001 Grandview has won consecutive games four times, including 2-0 starts in 2002 and 2005. In 2012 it won three in a row, its longest streak this century.

Crystal City stands between Grandview and successive wins. The Hornets have had their own share of struggles in recent years as they have battled low participation numbers. Grandview beat Crystal City 47-0 in Week 9 last season.

“We have to keep working like we have been,” Brand said. “This is the hardest we’ve had to work (in the offseason) and I think that really helped us.”

Should Grandview win it will get to savor another euphoric Friday night. The players will know what it feels like, too.

After all, they are undefeated.

