Union overcomes early mistake, beats John Burroughs for first district title since 2011

LADUE — Union quarterback Liam Hughes rushed for three touchdowns Saturday, but the humble sophomore said credit for the team's victory must be spread around.
Hughes and a stingy defense led the Wildcats to a 26-7 victory over the John Burroughs Bombers in the Class 4 District 2 football championship game at Leland Field. It was Union's first district championship since 2011.
"It was a great team game," Hughes said. "The O-line blocked well, the D-line made plays. Our special teams came up with big plays. It was an all-around great win for us. This was a big game for us."
Union (6-3), which has won three consecutive games for the first time this season, advanced to play host to Festus (10-7) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 4 quarterfinal. It will be the first meeting between the programs since 2005.
John Burroughs finished its shortened season at 3-2.
"By far, it was our best game on defense," Union coach Justin Grahl said. "We tackled well. We flowed to the ball well. We had nine hats at least when we tackled. That's what it takes when you play a real athletic team."
Hughes rushed for 86 yards on 14 carries. He also threw for 89 yards on 9 of 12 passing.
As a team, Union rushed for 233 yards.
"We like to work hard," Hughes said. "We like to fight. We got a good win and now we have to go and get back to work."
John Burroughs junior quarterback Duncan Cloniger threw for 178 yards on 18 of 30 passing. The Bombers were held to 89 yards rushing.
"We knew it would come down like it usually does in a football game to control the offensive and defensive lines and we did today," Grahl said. "We had a solid game plan. We ran the ball well and controlled the clock. Really, all around it was a team win and that's what it takes to win playoff football games."
John Burroughs coach John Merritt praised the Union performance.
"I thought Union did a great job," Merritt said. "They took away a lot of things from us and they executed well. They played with a lot of heart and spirit. You could see they did a fantastic job. We were just out of sorts and you have to give them a lot of credit for that. We just never got in sync."
A fumbled snap on a punt by Bombers punter Tucker Desloge set Union up at the John Burroughs' 35-yard line. However, Bombers senior captain Chris Pittman soon turned the tables on the Wildcats. Pittman, a senior linebacker and team captain, knifed in front of Union senior Donavan Rutledge to intercept a pass from Hughes.
Pittman rumbled 66 yards down the sideline for the touchdown. He scored untouched to give John Burroughs a 7-0 lead after Desloge's extra point with 7 minutes and 22 seconds to play in the first quarter.
"I saw the coverage and they were trying to split us out wide," Pittman said. "I knew (Rutledge) was the targeted receiver because we had watched film. He made a quick cut but I was able to get around to the ball and get it. It felt pretty good, taking it to the house. It's probably the fastest I've ever run. All my coaches think I'm slow, but I definitely ran fast on that one."
Merritt said: "That was really the highlight of the game for us. I thought for sure they would catch him at about the 30-yard line, but he put it into another gear there and took it to the house. It was just a great play."
The Bombers' joy was short-lived.
On their next possession, the Wildcats drove 56 yards on eight plays. Hughes ran it in from the 4-yard line at the 4:46 mark. Diego Orozco added the first of two extra points to tie it at 7-all.
"He's unrattleable," Grahl said about Hughes. "He threw that pick early and came right back. He certainly doesn't play like a sophomore. When you have kids like that, you always have a chance."
Disaster struck John Burroughs on the next series. On the first play, Pittman ran for 9 yards but he hurt his right ankle. He did not return to the game and walked the sidelines with a bag of ice on his ankle.
"It was a good play. I spun out of the first tackle, but their guy still had my leg and they gang tackled him and there was a pile up and my foot was still planted on the ground," Pittman said. "It was unfortunate. It's not how I wanted to go out, but it is what it is."
Forced to punt, a bad snap eluded Desloge, giving Union the ball on the Bombers' 7. Hughes faked a handoff and ran around left end on the first play for a 14-7 lead with 2:02 left in the first quarter.
"We struggled on special teams early," Merritt said. "We gave them as short a field as you can give."
Union went ahead 20-7 when Hughes scored on a 1-yard run with 40 seconds left in the half.
John Burroughs almost scored on the last play of the half. From the Union 37, Cloniger found Beckett Tasker inside the 5-yard. Tasker tried to take it in but he was pushed out at the 1 to end the half.
"We had chance to score there at the end of the half and just didn't get in," Merritt said.
Union closed out the scoring when senior Gavin Wencher ran in from the 7 with 9:28 to play. A two-point conversion attempt failed.
"They went fast and up tempo and wore our defense out, Merritt said. "I thought from start to finish, Union did a great job."
