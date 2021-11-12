Union vs. Vashon football
Payback had been brewing at CBC for a year and it finally came to fruition in the form of a mercy-rule running clock victory 42-7 in a Class 6 District 1 football semifinal
CLARKSON VALLEY — St. Louis University High coach Mike Jones finally gave in to Chris Brooks and let the senior play defense Friday night.
Don Heeb left a legacy of caring and high character in the Golden Griffins community and beyond.
Gorzynski Field never looked so good in November.
TROY, Mo. — Brett Smith just knew he had to bust through the line of scrimmage as quickly as he possibly could.
FREEBURG — Senior Eli Hoerner had attempted only two passes during the regular season.
BREESE — Mater Dei football coach Jim Stiebel always begins the season intent on using as few two-way players as possible.
BREESE — When tough yards are needed, the Breese Central football team looks for Miguel Velazquez.
FLORISSANT — Matthew Willenbrink had a decision to make Saturday afternoon.
EUREKA — Kevin Emmanuel gave an indication of what was to come on the third play Friday night.