Union Wildcats at John Burroughs Bombers

On Union: Has not won a district championship since 2011, when it advanced to the Class 4 sectionals. … Survived thriller with Four Rivers Conference rival Sullivan in the district semifinal for its second win over the Eagles this season. … Missed Weeks 8 and 9 due to COVID-19 related quarantine. … Was defeated by Borgia, Washington, St. Clair and Owensville. Only Owensville did not advance to a district title game. ... No statistics have been reported to STLhighschoolsports.com .

On John Burroughs: Faces Union for the first time. … Makes first district title game appearance since it won the Class 3 championship in 2015. … Has won 21 district championships since 1975. … Junior quarterback Duncan Cloniger has thrown for 811 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted once. ... Senior running back Malachi Chunn has 392 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored six touchdowns. … Junior receiver Caleb Merritt has 476 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored five touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Sam Bennett has made 19 tackles. … Junior defensive end Tyson Ford has made 16 tackles, two tackles for loss and three sacks. … Senior defensive back Will Jones and senior linebacker Xavier Silva each have two interceptions.