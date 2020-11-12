 Skip to main content
Union Wildcats at John Burroughs Bombers

St. Clair vs. Union football

Union's Donavan Rutledge returns a kickoff during a football game against St. Clair on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at St. Clair High School in St. Clair, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

What: Class 4 District 2 championship.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

Seeds, records: No. 2 seed Union 5-4; No. 1 seed John Burroughs 3-1.

Last week: Union 21, Sullivan 20; John Burroughs 35, Pacific 7.

Up next: Winner of Festus-North County in a state quarterfinal.

Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view per screen.

On Union: Has not won a district championship since 2011, when it advanced to the Class 4 sectionals. … Survived thriller with Four Rivers Conference rival Sullivan in the district semifinal for its second win over the Eagles this season. … Missed Weeks 8 and 9 due to COVID-19 related quarantine. … Was defeated by Borgia, Washington, St. Clair and Owensville. Only Owensville did not advance to a district title game. ... No statistics have been reported to STLhighschoolsports.com.

On John Burroughs: Faces Union for the first time. … Makes first district title game appearance since it won the Class 3 championship in 2015. … Has won 21 district championships since 1975. … Junior quarterback Duncan Cloniger has thrown for 811 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted once.  ... Senior running back Malachi Chunn has 392 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored six touchdowns. … Junior receiver Caleb Merritt has 476 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored five touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Sam Bennett has made 19 tackles. … Junior defensive end Tyson Ford has made 16 tackles, two tackles for loss and three sacks. … Senior defensive back Will Jones and senior linebacker Xavier Silva each have two interceptions.





