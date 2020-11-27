Union Wildcats at MICDS Rams

On Union: Makes fifth semifinal in school history and first since 1983. … Faces MICDS for the first time in at least 20 years. …Missed the final two weeks of the regular season due to COVID-19 and related quarantines. … Rallied past rival Sullivan 21-20 in district semifinal. … Senior running back Gavin Wencker rushed for 105 yards and five touchdowns against Festus. … Junior Cameron Kriete rushed for 47 yards on seven carries in the fourth quarter. … Defense has allowed more than 25 points per game on average this season. ... Season statistics have not been reported to STLhighschoolsports.com .

On MICDS: Makes 18th state semifinal appearance and second in three seasons. … Finished as 2018 Class 4 runner-up. … Coach Fred Bouchard is in his first season with Rams after successful stints at Harrisonville and Staley. … Junior quarterback Reagan Andrew has thrown for 734 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted once. He has rushed for 240 yards and nine touchdowns. …Sophomore running back Steven Hall has rushed for 457 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior running back Shawn Putnam has rushed for 473 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior receiver PJ Behan has caught 12 passes for 262 yards and six touchdowns. …Senior receiver Crawford Bundy has caught 11 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior tight end Will Kacmarek caught two touchdown passes against Hannibal. … Senior linebacker Grant Purdy has 74 tackles and four tackles for loss. ... Kacmarek has 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. … Sophomore defensive end Kai Tschudy has 21 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks.