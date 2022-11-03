Union Wildcats at Summit Falcons

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

What: Class 4 District 2 semifinal.

Seeds, records: No. 2 Union 10-0; Summit 9-1.

Rankings: Union, No. 4 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 4 Missouri Media; Summit, No. 8 Class 4 Missouri Media.

Last week: Union 57, Affton 15; Summit 68, Pacific 14.

Up next: Winner of No. 1 St. Mary’s and No. 4 Gateway STEM.

On Union: First meeting with Summit since 2009. … Allowed a season-high 28 points to Washington in Week 1. None of its next eight opponents scored more than 15 points. … Senior quarterback Liam Hughes has completed 104 of 174 passes for 1,849 yards, 25 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for six touchdowns. Junior Wyatt Birke has rushed for 734 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore Hayden Parmenter has rushed for 625 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior Hayden Burke has caught 30 passes for 564 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior Ryan Rapert has caught 22 passes for 430 yards and eight touchdowns. ... Senior Colton Morrow has made 95 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior Luke Koch has made 59 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and two sacks. Rapert has made 21 tackles and four interceptions.

On Summit: Won eight in a row since losing at Marquette 14-2 in Week 2. … Junior quarterback Grant Gibson has completed 137 of 213 passes for 1,860 yards, 29 touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. Junior running back Elijah Stevens has 1,246 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 24 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Tyler Mertz has made 30 receptions for 409 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Samuel Vu has made 26 tackles for 384 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Javeion Tiller has made 23 receptions for 389 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Dominic Nenninger has made 93 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior defensive end Dominic Bentrup has made 74 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Junior linebacker Jason Kirk has made 75 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior safety Kaden Wallace has made 61 tackles and four interceptions.