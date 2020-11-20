Union's rushing attack bowls past Festus in Class 4 quarterfinal

But on the ensuing kickoff, senior Cayse Martin made his first big play to keep Festus in the game. He accepted the kick on the right sideline at his own 5-yard line, made a quick serpentine to the left and outraced the coverage down the left sideline for a 95-yard touchdown.

Union responded with a nine-play drive that was kept alive by a 23-yard middle screen from Hughes to Nick Birke on fourth-and-10 and was finished when Wencker plowed into the end zone for his third touchdown, a 7-yarder, to build the lead to 20-7.

Martin had another trick up his sleeve, or rather, on the ground. On a fourth-and-5, junior quarterback Cole Rickermann placed the ball on the turf and three players pretended they were running away with it. Martin scooped up the ball and raced around left end for a 20-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 20-13 at halftime.

“It’s a good, little wrinkle,” Ofodile said. “We ran it earlier in the year with the same success. It’s a visually deceptive trick and it’s off rhythm. We rolled with it and it worked.”

The Festus momentum carried into the second half when the Tigers mounted an eight-play, 64-yard touchdown drive on their opening possession, capped off by a 2-yard run by Cayden Glaze to cut the lead to one point.