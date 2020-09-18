Update: Rockwood high schools get go-ahead to play games outside St. Louis County

“We’ve put our heads together and contacted as many districts and facilities outside of St. Louis County that we feel could facilitate our needs,” Cleveland said. “We’ve been in contact with schools in from Franklin County, Jefferson County and St. Charles County to find out what dates would be available and anything we would need to know to set up an activity or event out there.”

At this time, Miles said the plan is for Rockwood high schools to honor previously scheduled games with opponents that are outside of St. Louis County and schedule new competitions with St. Louis County opponents at a venue beyond the county border. Rockwood would have to rent a facility to accommodate games outside of St. Louis County.

“There is a financial consideration as we consider this alternative,” Miles said.

Miles insists returning to play outside of St. Louis County is following the St. Louis County guidelines.

He downplayed the very act of playing beyond the borders is dismissing one of the Department of Public Health’s orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.