UT: Cole Ruble, senior, Seckman

Cole Ruble, senior, Seckman

Cole Ruble, Seckman

Cole Ruble, Seckman football

The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound quarterback rushed for an area-best 2,555 yards and scored 31 total touchdowns last season. Passed for 787 yards, 13 touchdowns and was intercepted three times, too.

