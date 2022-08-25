 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UT: Dierre Hill Jr., sophomore, Vashon

A two-way standout, the 6-foot and 180-pound running back and cornerback rushed for 1,120 yards and scored 24 total touchdowns as a freshman. Made 21 tackles and three interceptions.

