Started at linebacker and receiver for the Crusaders last season. The 6-foot-4 and 215-pound powerhouse has verbally committed to Minnesota.
View comments
Most popular
-
No. 1: Ohio State recruit Cooper withdraws from Trinity, enrolls at Pattonville; senior season in doubt
-
No. 2 large school: Gutted by graduation, CBC keeps on rolling
-
Softball season preview spotlight: Hazelwood West outfielder Nilges can't wait to lay down the law
-
Waterloo earns rare rivalry victory against Gibault
-
No. 2 small school: Lutheran North reloads, remains married to the run