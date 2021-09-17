Valle Catholic scores early, races past St. Dominic

"I hadn't played quarterback since seventh and eighth grade," said Fallert, who played on the junior varsity team as a freshman. "This was my first time in high school. I just had to step up when the time came."

"It was a really weird game," Valle Catholic coach Judd Naeger said. "Any time you lose an all-state quarterback in the first quarter and put in his first cousin who basically hadn't gotten a single rep at quarterback the entire year, you don't know what can happen. Our kids showed a lot of character and a lot of heart in this game. Sometimes you don't always have to be the biggest guy or the strongest guy or even the fastest guy, you just have to believe in yourself and your teammates. Tonight was an example of that from our entire our program."