Valle Catholic Warriors at St. Mary’s Dragons

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 3 District 2 championship.
Seeds, records: No. 2 Valle 10-0; No. 1 St. Mary’s 8-1.
Rankings: Valle, No. 2 Class 3 Missouri Media; St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Valle 69, Ste. Genevieve 35; St. Mary’s 55, Herculaneum 6.
Up next: Park Hills Central (9-1) or Kennett (8-2).
Stream: Pay per view on MSHSAA.tv.
Previous district titles: Valle 23 (80, 81, 83, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 93, 95, 05, 06, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19); St. Mary’s 6 (89, 03, 05, 12, 13, 19).
On Valle: Dominated its first 10 opponents by an average of 54-11. Posted four shutouts and only allowed two opponents to score more than 14 points. … Allowed a season-high 35 points to Ste. Genevieve last week. Defeated Ste. Genevieve 46-0 in Week 2. … Has scored 50 or more points seven times. Has broken 60 points three times. … 15 state championships ties it with Webb City for the most in state history. … Moved into Class 3 last season due to MSHSAA’s new private school multiplier that elevates teams beyond their raw enrollment based on district titles, state semifinals and state championships won over a six-year period. …Lost at home last season to St. Mary’s 55-22 in a district semifinal. … Running back Bryce Giesler rushed for 283 yards and scored six touchdowns in last week’s win over Ste. Genevieve.
On St. Mary’s: Won seven in a row since home loss to Illinois Class 8A quarterfinalist Neuqua Valley (10-1) on Sept. 10. … Defeated Valle Catholic 55-22 in a district semifinal last season but did not play in the district championship game after a positive COVID-19 test forced it to forfeit. ... Has not won a game against an area opponent by less than 42 points and that includes Lutheran North, Lutheran St. Charles, Borgia, St. Dominic, Cardinal Ritter, John Burroughs and Herculaneum. … Standout senior receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. has 22 receptions for 504 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s scored 17 total touchdowns and returned a punt for a touchdown last week against Herculaneum. Senior quarterback Caron Spann has passed for 1,297 yards, 21 touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Junior running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 505 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Chase Hendricks has 16 receptions for 280 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Kaliel Boyd has 62 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and made one interception. Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has made 55 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior cornerback De’Shawn Fuller has made 27 tackles and three interceptions. Junior defensive back Farand Washington has made five interceptions.