Valle Catholic Warriors at St. Mary’s Dragons

On St. Mary’s: Won seven in a row since home loss to Illinois Class 8A quarterfinalist Neuqua Valley (10-1) on Sept. 10. … Defeated Valle Catholic 55-22 in a district semifinal last season but did not play in the district championship game after a positive COVID-19 test forced it to forfeit. ... Has not won a game against an area opponent by less than 42 points and that includes Lutheran North, Lutheran St. Charles, Borgia, St. Dominic, Cardinal Ritter, John Burroughs and Herculaneum. … Standout senior receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. has 22 receptions for 504 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s scored 17 total touchdowns and returned a punt for a touchdown last week against Herculaneum. Senior quarterback Caron Spann has passed for 1,297 yards, 21 touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Junior running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 505 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Chase Hendricks has 16 receptions for 280 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Kaliel Boyd has 62 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and made one interception. Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has made 55 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior cornerback De’Shawn Fuller has made 27 tackles and three interceptions. Junior defensive back Farand Washington has made five interceptions.