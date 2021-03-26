Van Dorn's three touchdown receptions lift Red Bud past Carlyle

CARLYLE — When Parker Van Dorn plucked the ball from the air and looked upfield Friday night, all he saw was green grass.
"I saw the open field and I knew I had to just run as hard as I could so I wouldn't get chased down," Van Dorn said. "Adrenaline was pumping so I just ran as hard as I could."
The senior receiver scored all three of Red Bud's touchdowns — including the opening score of the game — in a 24-8 victory against Carlyle in a Cahokia Conference football game.
Red Bud (1-1 overall, 1-1 conference) picked up its third successive victory over Carlyle and its first win on the gridiron since a 40-26 victory over Sparta on Oct. 25, 2019.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Illinois High School Association pushed football season into the spring.
Though it was the program's first win in more than a calendar year, Red Bud coach Dave Lucht said he was more appreciative of seeing how his team interacted with Carlyle afterward.
"It was all worth it. Not so much the win, but at the end of the game, these guys are shaking hands and patting each other on the back," Lucht said. "I'm just glad we're playing. That meant a lot to see that. That's something that we almost didn't get. That's the greatest thing about it, we're getting to play."
Van Dorn continued his reign of terror over Carlyle with seven receptions for 163 yards and three scores. Last season, the 6-foot-3 receiver had six receptions, 130 yards and two touchdowns against Carlyle.
"I mean, look at him, how can you not look for him," Red Bud junior quarterback Easton Lucht said. "He's a great receiver who always finds open spots."
Van Dorn opened the scoring with a 45-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter before adding two touchdown receptions in the fourth quarter.
Carlyle tied the game midway through the second quarter when senior quarterback Braeden Albert found junior Shawn Erlinger for a 21-yard touchdown reception.
But as the game wore on, the Red Bud defense was relentless.
"We made some good plays, but we ran out of (gas)," Carlyle coach Christopher Birkner said.
After gaining 120 yards of offense in the first half, Carlyle (1-1, 1-1) was limited to just 10 yards in the second half.
Red Bud senior running back Frank Ford rushed for 110 yards on 13 carries.
In 2020, Carlyle originally made the decision to switch to 8-man football starting with this season. But because of the coronavirus pause and reshuffling of the Cahokia Conference, Carlyle changed course and continued playing 11-man.