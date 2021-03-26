Van Dorn's three touchdown receptions lift Red Bud past Carlyle

CARLYLE — When Parker Van Dorn plucked the ball from the air and looked upfield Friday night, all he saw was green grass.

"I saw the open field and I knew I had to just run as hard as I could so I wouldn't get chased down," Van Dorn said. "Adrenaline was pumping so I just ran as hard as I could."

The senior receiver scored all three of Red Bud's touchdowns — including the opening score of the game — in a 24-8 victory against Carlyle in a Cahokia Conference football game.

Red Bud (1-1 overall, 1-1 conference) picked up its third successive victory over Carlyle and its first win on the gridiron since a 40-26 victory over Sparta on Oct. 25, 2019.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Illinois High School Association pushed football season into the spring.

Though it was the program's first win in more than a calendar year, Red Bud coach Dave Lucht said he was more appreciative of seeing how his team interacted with Carlyle afterward.