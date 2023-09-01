Vashon forfeited its season-opening football game Friday against Cardinal Ritter.

In a news release from St. Louis Public Schools, the game — scheduled to be played at 6 p.m. at Gateway STEM — was called off in response to "an altercation at Vashon" on Friday afternoon "where threats were made, and at this time, (SLPS) leaders feel the safest course of action is to postpone the game."

Vashon athletics director John Albert said the game would be a forfeit loss for the Wolverines (0-1), who did not play the opening week of the season and are not scheduled to play next week.

Cardinal Ritter (2-0) won its opener 52-6 last week against McCluer and is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Duchesne.

At least three high school football games in the St. Louis area have been affected by factors off the field.

On Aug. 25, Pattonville's home game against Ritenour was called in the third quarter when the crowd rushed out of Pattonville's stadium in Maryland Heights.

"Somebody might, or might not, have said 'gun' and one person started running and everybody just took off," Pattonville athletics director Jason Sellers said. "Police came to find out there was no evidence of a gun or gun fire."

The game was called with Pattonville leading 26-20, and Pattonville was named the winner.

On Friday, Alton restricted its fans to parents and immediate family for a home game against Quincy in the wake of fights on the campus Wednesday.