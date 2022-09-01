Vashon Wolverines at Cardinal Ritter Lions

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Vashon 1-0; Ritter 1-0.

Rankings: Vashon, No. 6 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 4 Missouri Media; Cardinal Ritter, No. 4 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 3 Missouri Media.

Last week: Vashon 28, Kirkwood 27; Cardinal Ritter 46, McCluer 0.

On Vashon: This is the first time Vashon has played Cardinal Ritter in football this century and possibly ever. … The Wolverines scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to rally past Kirkwood last week. Sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. rushed for 177 yards and all three fourth-quarter scores. He also caught three passes for 98 yards. Senior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain III was 9 of 15 for 181 yards and was intercepted once. … Senior linebacker Terrell Peete Jr. had 11 tackles, one sack and returned a fumble 88 yards for a touchdown. Junior defensive back Zach Smith Jr. had two sacks and seven total tackles.