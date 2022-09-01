Vashon Wolverines at Cardinal Ritter Lions

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Vashon 1-0; Ritter 1-0.
Rankings: Vashon, No. 6 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 4 Missouri Media; Cardinal Ritter, No. 4 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Vashon 28, Kirkwood 27; Cardinal Ritter 46, McCluer 0.
On Vashon: This is the first time Vashon has played Cardinal Ritter in football this century and possibly ever. … The Wolverines scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to rally past Kirkwood last week. Sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. rushed for 177 yards and all three fourth-quarter scores. He also caught three passes for 98 yards. Senior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain III was 9 of 15 for 181 yards and was intercepted once. … Senior linebacker Terrell Peete Jr. had 11 tackles, one sack and returned a fumble 88 yards for a touchdown. Junior defensive back Zach Smith Jr. had two sacks and seven total tackles.
On Ritter: Started fast and furious with 46 unanswered points against McCluer before the game was called in the second quarter because of unruly fan behavior. ... Junior quarterback Antwan McKay Jr. hit on five passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. Senior Marvin Burks Jr. rushed six times for 47 yards and two touchdowns. … Lions defense feasted as it intercepted three passes. Senior linebacker Lester McKinley had a team-high five tackles and one tackle for loss. Junior defensive tackle Cam Clayborn had two tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack.