Vashon Wolverines at Fort Zumwalt North Panthers

On Vashon: Faces Fort Zumwalt North for the first time in school history. Will play an opponent in St. Charles County for the first time since 2019, when it lost 48-20 at O’Fallon Christian. … Senior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain III has completed 40 of 65 passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. Sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. has rushed for 255 yards and four touchdowns. He’s caught 11 passes for 230 yards and two more touchdowns. Junior running back Marquis Gleghorn has rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Zach Smith Jr. has caught 17 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Terrell Pete Jr. has 34 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack. Junior safety Taron Peete has 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and three sacks.