Vashon Wolverines at Fort Zumwalt North Panthers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Vashon 2-2; Fort Zumwalt North 3-2.
Rankings: Vashon, No. 9 small school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Last week: Vashon 62, Roosevelt 0; Holt 14, Fort Zumwalt North 7.
On Vashon: Faces Fort Zumwalt North for the first time in school history. Will play an opponent in St. Charles County for the first time since 2019, when it lost 48-20 at O’Fallon Christian. … Senior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain III has completed 40 of 65 passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. Sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. has rushed for 255 yards and four touchdowns. He’s caught 11 passes for 230 yards and two more touchdowns. Junior running back Marquis Gleghorn has rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Zach Smith Jr. has caught 17 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Terrell Pete Jr. has 34 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack. Junior safety Taron Peete has 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and three sacks.
On Fort Zumwalt North: Had three-game win streak snapped last week by Holt. … Prefers to keep the ball on the ground as it has rushed 189 times and attempted 36 passes. ... Senior quarterback Connor O’Neal has completed 11 of 35 passes for 185 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He’s rushed 92 times for 407 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back DJ Jones has rushed for 315 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Andy Guthery has rushed for 248 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver Maurice Hamilton has caught three passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker PJ Henderson has 52 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Junior linebacker Shane Pruitt has 44 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive back Brayden Miller has 17 tackles and three interceptions.