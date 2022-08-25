Vashon Wolverines at Kirkwood Pioneers

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last season: Vashon 9-2; Kirkwood 7-3.

Rankings: Vashon, No. 7 small school STLhighschoolsports.com.

Note: This game features two former Missouri standout receivers as head coaches with Will Franklin guiding the Wolverines and Jeremy Maclin beginning his second season at the helm of the Pioneers. It’s the first time these two teams have played in at least 22 years.

On Vashon: Upgraded its schedule this season to be better prepared for a postseason run after winning the program’s first district title in a decade last fall. … Senior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain III passed for 1,160 yards, 20 touchdowns and was intercepted eight times last season. Sophomore Dierre Hill Jr. is an all-around standout that rushed for 1,120 yards and scored 24 total touchdowns as a freshman. Senior receiver Zach Smith Jr. caught 25 passes for 573 yards and 10 touchdowns and senior receiver Javonte Chandler made 16 catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior defensive lineman T’Darrian Owens returns after he made 27 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. Hill made 21 tackles and three interceptions at safety last season. …Wolverines are slated to play at Cardinal Ritter in Week 2.