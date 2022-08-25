Vashon Wolverines at Kirkwood Pioneers

When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last season: Vashon 9-2; Kirkwood 7-3.
Rankings: Vashon, No. 7 small school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Note: This game features two former Missouri standout receivers as head coaches with Will Franklin guiding the Wolverines and Jeremy Maclin beginning his second season at the helm of the Pioneers. It’s the first time these two teams have played in at least 22 years.
On Vashon: Upgraded its schedule this season to be better prepared for a postseason run after winning the program’s first district title in a decade last fall. … Senior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain III passed for 1,160 yards, 20 touchdowns and was intercepted eight times last season. Sophomore Dierre Hill Jr. is an all-around standout that rushed for 1,120 yards and scored 24 total touchdowns as a freshman. Senior receiver Zach Smith Jr. caught 25 passes for 573 yards and 10 touchdowns and senior receiver Javonte Chandler made 16 catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior defensive lineman T’Darrian Owens returns after he made 27 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. Hill made 21 tackles and three interceptions at safety last season. …Wolverines are slated to play at Cardinal Ritter in Week 2.
On Kirkwood: Ranked among the area’s better teams last season when running back Deion Brown was healthy as he averaged nearly 10 yards per carry as he rushed for 1,081 yards and 13 touchdowns. After Brown went down with a broken arm against Hazelwood Central in Week 5 the Pioneers offense was unable to sustain its success. An Eastern Michigan recruit, Brown is back for his senior season and he’s got senior Tyler Macon with him. Macon had a strong junior season as he led the Pioneers with 47 receptions for 839 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Macon was a dynamic two-way presence as he made 38 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception in the defensive secondary. Senior defensive back Patrick Fortune returns after making 61 tackles and 11 tackles for loss as junior. Senior linebacker Gabe Walker returns after making 52 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks.