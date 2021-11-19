Vashon Wolverines at North County Raiders

On Vashon: Won 12th district championship last week and first since 2011. Has not advanced to a state semifinal since 2007. … Faces North County for the first time in school history. … Won consecutive games after losing regular-season finale to De Smet, 42-7. … Freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr. is among the most promising young prospects in the state. He’s rushed for 1,120 yards and scored 23 touchdowns. Against Union he had a career-high 310 yards and scored four times. Junior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain III has passed for 1,160 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted eight times. Freshman receiver Zach Smith Jr. has 21 receptions for 537 yards and eight touchdowns. ... Senior defensive end De’Marea Ball-Brown has made 34 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Junior defensive tackle T’Darrian Owens has made 27 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. Senior defensive lineman Jaylen Hunter has made 20 tackles, nine tackles for loss and seven sacks.