Vashon Wolverines at Parkway Central Colts

On Vashon: Won seven games in a row, including road games at Kirkwood and Fort Zumwalt North. ... Two losses this season were at Cardinal Ritter and St. Louis U. High. ... Won a district championship last season. … Sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. has 942 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 15 total touchdowns. Junior running back Marquis Gleghorn has rushed for 939 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior receiver Zach Smith Jr. has caught 35 passes for 648 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain III has passed for 1,086 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. … Senior linebacker Terrell Peete Jr. has made 72 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks. Sophomore defensive end Micheal Taylor has made 20 tackles, four tackles for loss and seven sacks.

On Parkway Central: Won five games in a row and six of its last seven. ... Eight wins this season just one shy of combined win total the past four seasons. ... Last won a district title in 2017, when it advanced to the Class 4 semifinals. … Junior running back DJ Burgess has rushed for 1,489 yards and 27 touchdowns. Senior Elliot Leong has rushed for 385 yards. Junior quarterback Sam Sailors has passed for 426 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior linebacker Michael Cooper has made 72 tackles and two sacks. At linebacker Leong has made 46 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and an interception. Sophomore defensive back Brandon Macon has made 35 tackles and three interceptions.