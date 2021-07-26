Veltrop finds a way to help Parkway South during battle back from knee injury

MANCHESTER — Owen Veltrop couldn’t join his Parkway South football teammates on the field for several months of offseason workouts.
So the rising senior at least made sure as many Patriots players as possible could sharpen their skills together heading into the 2021 season.
Veltrop suffered a knee injury in South’s 2020 season finale — a 21-14 victory Nov. 5 against Oakville.
The Patriots’ quarterback, Veltrop wasn’t cleared to resume team activities because of the injury until late April. But while Veltrop spent time going through rehabilitation on his knee, he also lent a helping hand to the football team as an unofficial taxi service and ringleader for team bonding.
"I just thought of it as something I can do," Veltrop said. "Anything that can help. I didn't think about it, just anything to help the team, I was glad to do it."
The 6-foot right-handed signal caller never thought of it as a burden. He never gave it a second thought as he piled teammates into his car.
Second-year Patriots head coach Tom Beachamp said he wasn’t surprised Veltrop did everything in his power to contribute, even without a ball in his hand.
"I've been here two years, and he's done that kind of thing both years," Beachamp said. "All throughout camp last year he was organizing workouts for kids. He takes care of a lot of business."
Veltrop led Parkway South to a 2-4 record as a junior by throwing for 499 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 280 yards and scoring three times.
When he was carried off the field after the injury that ended his junior season last fall, the wheels in his head started spinning on how to return — and also how could he help his team while rehabbing.
"There are a lot of guys who live in the city and it's hard for them to get out here," Veltrop said. "We did a lot of team dinners and team-building activities. The fact that they couldn't always be there was hard for them, so my house is always open to anyone. Anyone who needs a place so they can come to those football events, we were always glad to house them."
The Patriots are scheduled to open their 2021 season at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Parkway West.
During winter workouts, South teammate Pierce Bryant saw Veltrop hopping up and down on one leg in Zoom meetings to keep working with his team.
"He's been working every day, I already know that," Bryant said. "We're really trying to get more wins this year, so we all have to work towards that."
Now that he’s back on the field with his teammates to get ready for his final high school season, Veltrop hopes to help the Patriots earn their first winning record since 2012.
Veltrop's gung-ho attitude was something Beachamp and the Patriots coaching staff loved to see in his workouts, but they also had to rein it in at times to keep him from getting hurt.
But when he was given the green light to return, Veltrop nearly sprinted from his house to the field in his excitement.
"That was the best day ever," Veltrop said.