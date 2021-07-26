Veltrop finds a way to help Parkway South during battle back from knee injury

Veltrop led Parkway South to a 2-4 record as a junior by throwing for 499 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 280 yards and scoring three times.

When he was carried off the field after the injury that ended his junior season last fall, the wheels in his head started spinning on how to return — and also how could he help his team while rehabbing.

"There are a lot of guys who live in the city and it's hard for them to get out here," Veltrop said. "We did a lot of team dinners and team-building activities. The fact that they couldn't always be there was hard for them, so my house is always open to anyone. Anyone who needs a place so they can come to those football events, we were always glad to house them."

The Patriots are scheduled to open their 2021 season at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Parkway West.

During winter workouts, South teammate Pierce Bryant saw Veltrop hopping up and down on one leg in Zoom meetings to keep working with his team.

"He's been working every day, I already know that," Bryant said. "We're really trying to get more wins this year, so we all have to work towards that."