KIRKWOOD — Vianney senior Chase Bresler is not afraid to admit it.

Bresler shed a tear Saturday afternoon during the final seconds of the Golden Griffins' 21-14 season-opening football win over Parkway West.

"I can't put into words how happy I was," said Bresler, a two-way starter at H-back and linebacker.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines, Vianney second-year coach Chris Starkey was dealing with his own water works.

The ones that came from a bucket of H20 poured on him by seniors Turner Hunsaker and Luke Engelbart.

"I've been waiting so long to do that," Hunsaker said.

Yes, the Golden Griffins waited a long time to enjoy that type of post-game revelry. The triumph snapped a 12-game losing streak and marked their first victory since Oct. 15, 2021, a span of 681 days.

For Bresler, that lengthy time between wins for the program seemed like an eternity.

"You just keep working hard and hope something comes from it," Bresler said.

Bresler has spent three-plus seasons on the varsity level, which made the triumph at West even more enjoyable.

"It was a moment I'll never forget," said Bresler, who was on the field in victory formation when Starkey got soaked. "Finally, you see Coach really happy with all that water on him, getting hugs from everyone.

"It's something special that you can't really compare it to."

Hunsaker, a starting linebacker agreed, "It felt like a dream. All of us on the team have had multiple dreams about it, waiting for it happen. I wanted it so bad. It felt unreal."

The current senior class had won just one of 25 games entering the campaign and was coming off a season in 2022 where the Golden Griffins went 0-10 and lost every game by at least 24 points.

"We've been through thick and thin and we finally got there," Bresler said.

Starkey and his staff also reveled in the moment.

"It was emotional," Starkey said. "I had tears, the coaches had tears."

Starkey took over the program last season. A 2009 Vianney grad, he expected a rough first season.

Yet it was still painful to be on the losing end of one blowout after another.

"I was on cloud nine coming back home and reconnecting with all the people I reconnected with," Starkey said. "Then the season starts. It was kind of a blur. Actually, it went by fast."

Starkey felt pretty confident his experienced group could achieve some kind of success this season. During the end of a three-day only-players camp in mid-June, some of the returning starters began tossing water balloons at one another. They decided they were going to dump a bucket of water on Starkey for fun.

He quickly halted the activity.

"I told them the first time they would pour water on me I wanted it to mean something," Starkey said.

The win over West certainly meant something to the legion of Vianney fans who overwhelmed Starkey with congratulatory text messages and emails right after the victory.

"It was just so much joy for everyone connected with this program," Starkey said.

The Golden Griffins used their power in the trenches to lead start from start to finish against West.

Bresler rushed for 96 yards on 14 carries to lead a balanced attack. Sean McConachie added 65 yards rushing.

Sophomore quarterback Kayden Wood hit on 17 of 24 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown.

"Everything fell into place," Bresler said.

Vianney won state championships in 2016 and 2018 before the losing skein began.

The current crop of seniors knows about the history and has worked hard to turn things around.

Now, for the first time since 2017, Vianney is in position to win its first two games. It will travel to Duchesne for a contest at 7 p.m. Friday.

"Our kids are starting to reap the benefits," Starkey said. "To see the joy on their faces, for them to understand that everything we asked them to do for the last year and a half is finally starting to pay off. It's impressive."

The Golden Griffins sent a message loud and clear with the landmark triumph.

"This is not going to be anything like last season," Hunsaker said. "We're done with that."