Vianney names Starkey next football coach

And then there was one.

The first of two open head football coach jobs in the Metro Catholic Conference has been filled.

On Friday, Vianney announced Christopher Starkey as its next coach. A 2009 Vianney graduate, Starkey comes home after three years as a head coach at Holbrook High in Holbrook, Arizona.

De Smet is now the lone unfilled job in the powerhouse conference.

Starkey had a tough start with the Roadrunners in his first two seasons as a head coach. They were 0-10 in 2019 and then 0-5 in 2020 due to a COVID-19 shortened season. But this fall Holbrook finished 7-3. Its 5-1 start this season was the best for the program in four decades. Starkey has been a football coach for 10 years, much of it in Arizona.

He takes over a Vianney program that went 3-23 during former coach Chad Masters’ three seasons at the helm. The Golden Griffins were 0-13 in conference play in that time and have not won a MCC game since they defeated St. Louis U. High 34-18 on September 28, 2018.

Starkey was a two-way player during his two-year stint on Vianney’s varsity. As a junior and senior Starkey rushed for a combined 1,697 yards and scored 25 total touchdowns, including 17 as a senior. He made a combined 93 tackles at safety.

Starkey played collegiately at Westminster College, making him the second coach in the MCC to do so, joining CBC's Scott Pingel.

