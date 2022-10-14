Voegele, Columbia edge Breese Central to gain share of Cahokia Conference title

BREESE — Columbia senior quarterback Dominic Voegele was calm and composed Friday night after the biggest game of his high school football career.

“I can’t do anything without all the people blocking for me and all the coaches making the right calls. They do just as much as I do,” Voegele said after he rushed 23 times for 385 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 28-27 victory over Breese Central.

“It’s awesome,” Voegele said. “We knew what we had to do coming into the game and how big of a game it was going to be. It’s always a tough game playing Central, especially at Central. We just had to get the job done, and I think we did that.”

Voegele scored on runs of 60, 82 and 63 yards in the first half, then snapped a 21-all tie with an 88-yard touchdown with 9 minutes, 3 seconds left in the game, making it 28-21.

The Cougars got within 28-27 on a 20-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Conner Freeze to senior Hayden Rickhoff with 4:17 remaining. Central went for the two-point conversion to grab the lead, but Voegele tackled Freeze 2 yards shy of the end zone.

Columbia senior Ben Scott came up with the ensuing onside kick, and Columbia ran out the clock with four first downs, all of them coming on runs by Voegele. Columbia had lost two in a row to Central and three of four in the series.

Eagles coach Scott Horner seemed a little more excited than the low-key Voegele after his team gained a share of the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division championship. Columbia and Central are both 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the league.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Horner said. “I’ve never had a performance like that in 28 years I’ve been coaching. We put the ball in his hands every which way we can. He’s nails.”

Voegele took as much satisfaction in keeping Freeze out of the end zone on the two-point conversion attempt as he did his touchdown runs.

“In my mind, I thought they were going to throw the ball,” said Voegele, also a defensive back. “But he started running and, to be honest, I didn’t think we were going to tackle him. So I was like, ‘Screw it.’ I ran up there and tried stopping him. It felt good.”

Cougars coach Brian Short said there was never any second thought about going for two.

“They were struggling stopping us, too,” Short said. “It wasn’t as impressive as watching (Voegele) run down the field, but our guys were moving it all the way down on them and we knew we had to go for two. We knew it before the drive started.”

Short also lauded Voegele’s performance. Voegele’s first two touchdowns came on his first two carries of the game, as he ran untouched through the Cougars’ defense.

“That’s the best athlete in the conference and probably the best athlete in the area,” Short said. “And when he’s catching every snap, you’re going to be in trouble. If anybody has seen us play, we have trouble with scrambling quarterbacks. This kid is a downhill runner along with pushing the edge. When he stretches you so much and then he can stick his foot in the ground and cut it all the way back against the grain and outrun everybody …

“We just didn’t have an answer for him.”

Voegele played football, basketball and baseball as a junior. He’s only playing two sports this year, opting out of basketball so he can prepare for baseball season. Voegele, a right-handed pitcher with a mid-90s fastball, recently made a verbal commitment to Kansas.

But Friday was all about football.

“It’s awesome,” Voegele said. “It was an exciting game. I’m just glad to be playing with the teammates I have and the coaches I have. I love all the guys.”

Columbia led 7-0 after the 60-yard touchdown run by Voegele 15 seconds into the game. The Cougars tied it on senior Chase Lewis’ 3-yard touchdown run on Central’s first possession.

Voegele’s 82-yard TD run made it 14-7 with 7:44 to play in the first quarter, but against the Cougars answered as Freeze reeled off a 21-yard TD to make it 14-13, as the PAT failed.

Voegele’s 63-yard scoring run made it 21-13 with 4:49 left in the second quarter. Central then marched 79 yards on 15 plays, tying it at 21 on a 1-yard TD pass from Lewis to junior Dawson Kuper and a two-point conversion run by Freeze with 10.7 seconds left in the half.

Voegele finally put the Eagles ahead to stay, making a move to elude a tackler and scampering down the left sidelines for an 88-yard run to make it 28-21. Central followed with a 73-yard drive that culminated with Freeze’s pass to Rickhoff and the failed conversion.

“I’m overly proud of our guys for staying in the game,” Short said. “We had a chance to win the game on a two-point conversion. I can’t ask for bigger heart or a better performance out of our kids.”

Columbia will play host to Jerseyville in the final week of the regular season Friday and could earn a home game in the playoffs with a victory. That, of course, wouldn’t have been possible without the clutch showing against Central.

“All the respect in the world to ‘Shorty’ and his crew,” Horner said. “We knew what we were in store for. Those guys play hard and they’re physical. We challenged the kids this week to match their physicality. In the first half, they kind of had their way with us a little bit, even though we were getting in the end zone. They were pushing us around and I was worried.